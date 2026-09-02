Hanuman Ansh vs Toxic: How a small film is beating Yash’s big release? Check box office collection

Toxic reached its seventh day after opening with enormous visibility, while Hanuman Ansh reached Day 26 after spending nearly four weeks building its audience

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Toxic and Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh vs Toxic: Box-office numbers are often about how a film starts, but Hanuman Ansh is proving that the bigger story can be about how a film sustains itself. While Yash’s Toxic opened as one of the biggest releases in the market, Hanuman Ansh started with almost no noise. Nearly four weeks later, however, the two films are moving in completely different directions. On its 26th day, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.50 crore net in Hindi. That is significantly higher than the Rs 5.25 crore net collected by Toxic in Hindi on its seventh day.

The comparison is striking because Toxic had every advantage at the start. It was a much bigger release, had a major star in Yash, opened with thousands of shows and generated considerable pre-release attention. Hanuman Ansh, on the other hand, was a relatively small film that had to build its audience slowly through word of mouth.

Hanuman Ansh vs Toxic: Two completely different box-office journeys

The biggest difference between the two films is not just the collection on a particular day, but the direction in which their business has moved. Toxic opened on a massive scale. The film had more than 24,000 shows across India on its opening day and recorded strong occupancy. However, its theatrical momentum began to weaken soon after release. Within less than a week, its show count had fallen by nearly 45%, while its occupancy also declined considerably.

Hanuman Ansh had almost the opposite experience

The film opened with only around 10% occupancy and had a limited number of shows. Under normal circumstances, such a start would suggest that the film could disappear from theatres quickly. Instead, Hanuman Ansh slowly found an audience.

Its occupancy improved week after week, reaching around 46% by its fourth week. More importantly, its number of shows also continued to increase. This means the film was not merely surviving in theatres — exhibitors were giving it more space because audiences were turning up. That is the key reason why its Day 26 number is so significant.

Day 26 of Hanuman Ansh vs Day 7 of Toxic

Hanuman Ansh’s Rs 8.50 crore Hindi collection on Day 26 is higher than Toxic’s Rs 5.25 crore on Day 7. On paper, the comparison may seem unusual because the two films belong to completely different scales. Toxic is a big-budget star vehicle, while Hanuman Ansh is a comparatively modest film led by a first-time actor. But that is precisely what makes the number interesting.

Toxic reached its seventh day after opening with enormous visibility, while Hanuman Ansh reached Day 26 after spending nearly four weeks building its audience. Yet the smaller film was able to generate a stronger single-day Hindi collection.

This does not mean Hanuman Ansh has overtaken Toxic in total box-office collections. Toxic remains far ahead overall.

What Hanuman Ansh has overtaken is momentum. Toxic started big, but Hanuman Ansh kept growing. Toxic’s box-office journey can be described as a strong opening followed by a gradual decline. The film had huge visibility before release and opened with a massive number of shows. But as the days passed, its occupancy and show count started coming down.

Hanuman Ansh followed the reverse path

Hanuman Ansh’s opening was weak. There was limited buzz around the film, and its initial occupancy was only around 10%. But instead of collapsing after the first few days, it started gaining strength. The film’s growth became particularly noticeable from the third week. By the fourth week, Hanuman Ansh was recording around 46% occupancy — a remarkable jump from its opening-day level. Its increasing show count also suggests that the film was benefiting from sustained audience demand.

Why Hanuman Ansh’s success is important

The film’s success also challenges the usual box-office formula. Big stars, large-scale marketing and massive openings are generally considered important factors for a film’s theatrical success. Toxic, for example, came with the advantage of a major star, huge scale and extensive visibility.

Hanuman Ansh had none of those advantages. It features a first-time director and a first-time actor and was made at a relatively low cost. According to Adarsh, the film also had minimal spending on pre-release promotion. Yet the film has managed to build an audience over time. Its story appears to have benefited from word of mouth, allowing it to stay in theatres long enough for more people to discover it.

Hanuman Ansh is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The movie traces the early life and spiritual transformation of Lakshman Das, who later became the revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa portrays the revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba.