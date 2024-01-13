Home

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja Outperforms Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas – Check Analysis!

HanuMan day one box office collection report claims that the film witnessed a slow start. As per the details, the film garnered Rs 5.50 crore nett in Telugu and Rs 2 crore nett in Hindi.

Teja Sajja’s recent film Hanuman finally hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. With one day of the release passing by, the box office collection reports have also emerged. According to a report published by Sacnilk.com, the movie minted nearly ₹8 crore on day one. Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the movie is a superhero film revolving around a boy, who wishes to have superpowers to protect his village and community.

Coming back to the box office report, the early estimates of the film claim that HanuMan earned ₹7.56 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. The movie garnered Rs 5.50 crore nett in Telugu and Rs 2 crore nett in Hindi, as per the early estimates. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the movie earned Rd 6 lakhs in other languages, as per the early estimates.

Recently, the lead of the film Teja Sajja appeared for an interview with news agency ANI wherein he said, “The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion.”

“This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, it’s our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We’ve tried to blend in our Indian ‘itihaas’ with the superhero concept so it’s a very entertaining film,” he further added.

About HanuMan

In December, the creators released the movie trailer, receiving positive feedback from viewers. The trailer depicted the story of an average individual who unexpectedly acquires superpowers, unveiling a hidden strength within.

Embracing his newfound abilities, he confronts a powerful supervillain, transforming an ordinary existence into an extraordinary clash of good versus evil. This pan-Indian, multilingual film aims to enchant audiences across various cultures and regions.

