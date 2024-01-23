Home

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Film Holds Its Strong Grip on Second Monday With Rs 218 Crore, Check Day-Wise Report

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: Teja Sajja's film has minted Rs 138.9 crore in India so far while its worldwide collection is inching close to Rs 225 crore - Check detailed analysis!

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 11: HanuMan, the sci-fi superhero movie, directed by Prasanth Varma, opened in theaters on January 12, 2024. The film stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Raj Deepak Shetty in pivotal parts. HanuMan, which was written and directed by Prashanth Varma, was backed by Primeshow Entertainment. The Teja Sajja film HanuMan is presently in its second week and, according to film trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan. The blockbuster film has made Rs 218.42 crore at the global box office thus far. Despite opening opposite Mahesh Babu’s high-profile Telugu movie Guntur Kaaram, which had a larger budget, HanuMan had a huge jump thanks to strong word-of-mouth and has since shown its worth.

HanuMan Day-Wise Box Office Worldwide Collection

Day 1 – Rs 21.35 crore

Day 2 – Rs 29.72 crore [Including Additional Premieres]

Day 3 – Rs 24.16 crore

Day 4 – Rs 25.63 crore

Day 5 – Rs 19.57 cr

Day 6 – Rs 15.40 cr

Day 7 – Rs 14.75 cr

Day 8 – Rs 14.20 cr

Day 9 – Rs 20.37 cr

Day 10 – Rs 23.91 cr

Day 11 – Rs 9.36 cr

Total – Rs 218.42 cr

HanuMan‘s India collection decreased on its second Monday, according to Sacnilk.com. The preliminary estimates suggested that the movie grossed Rs 7.5 crore nett on day 11 for all languages. The number tracking website reported that it has received Rs 138.9 crore in revenue in India so far.

HanuMan Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 – Rs 8.05 crore

Day 2 – Rs 12.45 crore

Day 3 – Rs 16 crore

Day 4 – Rs 15.2 crore

Day 5 – Rs 13.11 crore

Day 6 – Rs 11.34 crore

Day 7 – Rs 9.5 crore

Day 8 – Rs 10.05 crore

Week 1 – Rs 99.85 crore

Day 9 – Rs 14.6 crore

Day 10 – Rs 17.6 crore

Day 11 – Rs 6.95 crore

Total – Rs 139 crore

Prasanth Varma, revealed the title of his upcoming movie, ‘Jai Hanuman,’ on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. HanuMan’s director dropped the first look of his upcoming film. He also shared a picture of himself holding the new film’s screenplay. The caption on the post read, “With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha 🙏 @ThePVCU (sic).”

Jai Hanuman Pre-Production Work Begins

With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha 🙏@ThePVCU pic.twitter.com/wcexuH6KFH — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 22, 2024

The film received immense love on social media and people across borders. Several A-listers from the film fraternity also lauded the HanuMan. Actor and filmmaker Rishabh Shetty called it a ‘triumph in storytelling.’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, appreciated the exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic of the film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.