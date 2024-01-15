Home

Hanuman Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Huge First Monday For Prashanth Varma’s Film, Crosses Rs 50 Crore as Blockbuster Run Begins

Hanuman is making the audience sit up and notice. The film's Box Office performance is fantastic. Check the fourth-day business details of the Teja Sajja starrer.

Hanuman movie crosses Rs 50 crore in four days - check the detailed Box Office report here

Hanuman box office collection update: Hanuman, the latest Indian superhero film, is now witnessing a magical run at the Box Office. It has suddenly piqued the audience’s interest and the same can be seen in the rising numbers at the ticket window. Directed by Prashanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja as ‘HanuMan – the superhero’, the film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 50 crore nett in India within four days of release. The most exciting detail about its business is that its first Monday is looking at a double figure earning which is not just rare but a promise of a good organic turnout in the film’s favour at the Box Office.

Hanuman has earned in the range of Rs 10-12 crore nett on its first Monday. As per our trade sources, the film’s performance in the Hindi belt has gained momentum and more shows are being added to the theatres. The biggest share of the business continues to come from the Telugu states where Hanuman is showing rapid growth.

Check The 4-Day Box Office Business of Hanuman in India – Nett Collection

Thursday: Rs 4.15 crore

Friday: Rs 8.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.45 crore

Sunday: Rs 16 crore

Monday: Rs 10-12 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 50.65-52.65 crore

Hanuman is also looking at a solid worldwide business. The film, as reported by the trade website sacnilk, has already grossed Rs 72 crore in its first weekend (including the previews). The Monday figure will take it to near the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the global level – another amazing feat to achieve for a film which is neither made on a giant budget nor has been promoted in a wide campaign.

Hanuman has been made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and it boasts a decent VFX work. With superstar Chiranjeevi’s support, the film found a certain goodwill among the audience which is now helping it in the longer run. It is a simple superhero film and yet it has intrigued the audience at the Pan-India level. The fact that it’s a clean kids-friendly film has helped it attract the family audience to theatres which Salaar or Animal couldn’t do. Seems like it has only begun to write history for itself. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Hanuman!

