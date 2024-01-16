Home

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Film Grows Stronger Alongside Merry Christmas And Guntur Kaaram – Check Analysis!

HanuMan Box Office: The Teja Sajja film is experiencing a phenomenal run at the box office. Despite having a slow start at the box office, the movie received a favorable reception from the public - Check detailed analysis!

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja’s superhero movie HanuMan debuted in theaters amid much-anticipated movies like Guntur Kaaram, a Telugu film starring Mahesh Babu, Captain Miller, a Tamil picture directed by Dhanush, and Merry Christmas, a bilingual Tamil-Hindi film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati. Despite the small budget of Rs 60 crores, HanuMan has been doing well. According to Sacnilk’s early estimations, the movie passed the first Monday test with flying colours, earning Rs 14.50 crore at the box office.

HanuMan Day-Wise Box Office Collection:

Day 1: Rs 8.05 crore

Day 2: Rs 12.45 crore

Day 3: Rs 16 crore

Day 4: Rs 14.50 (early estimates)

Total: Rs 55.15

HanuMan BEATS Kantara And KGF: Chapter 1

Furthermore, Teja Sajja’s movie has achieved more by surpassing Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1. On its debut Monday, KGF took in Rs 10.60 while Kantara took in Rs 3.7 crore. On Monday, January 15, 2024, Hanuman’s total occupancy was 79.50% Telugu and 16.50% Hindi.

HanuMan, which Prasanth Varma directs, stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Amritha Aiyer among other gifted actors. The reviewers and audiences gave the superhero movie favourable ratings, and after the film, people flocked to the theatres to whistle and applaud.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.