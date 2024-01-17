Home

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally And How – Check Analysis!

HanuMan Box Office: With an astounding total throughout its first weekend, 'HanuMan' has cemented itself as the first major success of 2024 - Check detailed analysis!

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 5: HanuMan, which was directed by Prasanth Varma, hit theatres on January 12. The movie made around Rs 68 crore on day five, according to Sacnilk.com. Teja Sajja, Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer play the main parts in the movie. In its first four days, HanuMan made Rs 94.75 crore worldwide and Rs 55.85 crore net in India. According to Sacnilk’s early estimations, the movie made Rs 12.75 crore net on January 16, its fifth day of release. The movie has already made over Rs 100 crore globally. This is a significant accomplishment for the Teja Sajja film, given it was produced on a mere Rs 20 crore budget.

HanuMan Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 8.05 Crore

Day 2: Rs 12.45 Crore

Day 3: Rs 16 Crore

Day 4: Rs 15.2 Crore

Day 5: Rs 12.75 Crore (Early Estimates)

Total: Rs 68.60 Crore

HanuMan Worldwide Box Office Collection

HanuMan has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone internationally, according to trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan. After accounting for Tuesday’s domestic receipts, the movie has made at least Rs 112 crore. In its first weekend at the US box office, HanuMan brought in $2.3 million (Rs 19 crore) from just 430 screens, which prompted its local distributor to add more screens, as reported by Variety. According to reports, a follow-up film called Jai Hanuman will be out in 2025.

HanuMan Hits A Jackpot:

My first century in films 😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VsiqdttRyR — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 16, 2024

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office

In terms of daily collection, Mahesh Babu’s top dog, Guntur Kaaram, has been surpassed by the Telugu-language mythical superhero flick HanuMan. Despite having a lesser budget, no big actors, and a novice director, HanuMan has skyrocketed on the strength of strong word-of-mouth, opening to around a sixth of what Guntur Kaaram grossed on its first day of release.

Given the good response it has received, HanuMan is poised to become a big worldwide hit and is not about to slow down anytime soon. The movie stunned everyone by exceeding all expectations when it was released against a behemoth like Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Vijay Sethupahi’s Merry Christmas and Dhanush’s adventure actioner Captain Miller. The Prashant Verma-directed movie had a true pan-Indian release, with releases in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in addition to the Telugu original.

