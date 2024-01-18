Home

Entertainment

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7 (Early Estimates): Teja Sajja’s Film Hits Masterstroke With Thrilling Thursday, to Hit Rs 90 Crore – Check Detailed Analysis

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 7 (Early Estimates): Teja Sajja’s Film Hits Masterstroke With Thrilling Thursday, to Hit Rs 90 Crore – Check Detailed Analysis

HanuMan is running beyond all the Box Office expectations in its first week. The film is now entering into its second weekend with fantastic collections. Check the latest report here.

HanuMan first week box office collection update

HanuMan box office first-week collection: HanuMan will enter its second weekend with unexpected collections and unpredictable buzz. The Teja Sajja starrer has crossed Rs 90 crore in its first week, making it easier to enter the weekend with a dream of crossing Rs 150 crore nett before Monday. HanuMan‘s Thursday business seems to be in the range of Rs 8-10 crore. It could also be more considering the Telugu market is showing rising business at the Box Office.

Trending Now

After its first week at the ticket window, HanuMan will be standing at around Rs 90-91 crore nett domestically (early estimates) which is both impressive and fantastic considering other releases are being enjoyed by the same audience.

You may like to read

Check the day-wise Box Office breakup of HanuMan after Thursday (nett collection-early estimates):

Thursday: Rs 4.15 crore

Friday: Rs 8.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.45 crore

Sunday: Rs 16 crore

Monday: Rs 15.2 crore

Tuesday: Rs 13.11 crore

Wednesday: Rs 11.34 crore

Thursday: Rs 8-9 crore

Total: Rs 88.5-90.5 crore

HanuMan‘s growth is extraordinary. It’s rare to see a film growing at such a pace on the weekdays. So much so that it has been earning a double-digit figure since Monday. In fact, once the buzz around the film got stronger, it never went back to collecting in a single-digit or even neared the number it earned on its opening day – Rs 4 crore.

HanuMan is a simple film about a simple man who accidentally finds extraordinary power and then uses it to beat evil. The film flaunts decent VFX work and has been appreciated for its memorable performances. All eyes are on its weekend numbers now. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on HanuMan!

— we are updating the report

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.