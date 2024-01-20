Home

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Saga Soon to Enter Rs 100 Crore Club in India, Worldwide is Rs 142.6 Crore

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: Teja Sajja's Superhero Epic Achieves Rs 142.6 Crore Worldwide Triumph. Check Indian Box Office Numbers Too

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 8: In a sensational display of box office prowess, Prasanth Varma’s directorial venture HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja in the titular role, continues to dominate the box office, marking its eighth day with an impressive collection of Rs 9 crore on the second Friday, according to early estimates. The net India collection for the superhero flick now stands at a formidable Rs 98.8 crore. The film’s worldwide success is underlined by its gross domestic box office collection, standing at Rs 104.1 crore, and a commendable Rs 38.5 crore from the overseas market, contributing to an outstanding global total of Rs 142.6 crore.

Even as the week progressed, HanuMan displayed unwavering strength at the box office. Thursday’s collection, at Rs 9.50 crore, though a slight dip of 16.67%, signifies the movie’s sustained popularity even on its seventh day since release.

The journey began with a powerful start, as HanuMan earned Rs 8.05 crore on its release day. The paid premiere exclusively for Telugu viewers added Rs 4.15 crore to its impressive tally. Over the weekend, the superhero extravaganza garnered Rs 12.45 crore on Saturday and a robust Rs 16 crore on Sunday.

The film passed the Monday test with flying colors, raking in Rs 15.2 crore in the domestic market. The subsequent days maintained the momentum, with Tuesday witnessing a collection of Rs 13.11 crore, followed by Rs 11.34 crore on Wednesday.

In comparison to other releases on January 12, HanuMan stands tall. Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, has accumulated Rs 15.27 crore net in India. On the other hand, Guntur Kaaram, released on the same day, has crossed Rs 110.9 crore net in the domestic market, with a worldwide box office collection of Rs 156.8 crore.

HanuMan continues to captivate audiences, establishing itself as a cinematic marvel and reaffirming the growing popularity of Telugu cinema on the global stage. As the superhero saga maintains its stronghold, eyes are set on its future milestones at the box office.

