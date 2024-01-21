Home

HanuMan Box Office Collection: Prasanth Varma's superhero film, starring Teja Sajja crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India at the box office. HanuMan faced box office clash from Guntur Kaaram, Merry Christmas and Captain Miller - Check detailed analysis

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Teja Sajja's First-Ever Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark in India - Check Day Wise Earnings

HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 9: Director Prashanth Varma’s film ‘HanuMan‘ hit the big screens on January 12. The film faced a major box office clash with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas,’ Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ and Dhanush’s film ‘Captain Miller.’ The Telugu superhero film minted more than its first Saturday’s earnings, it brought in Rs 14.25 crore on the second Saturday as per early estimates of Sacnilk. Teja Sajja’s HanuMan has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark after more than a week in India. The film also stars Vinay Rai, Amritha Aiyer, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

HanuMan Day-Wise Collection in India (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1: Rs 8.05 crore

Day 2: Rs 12.45 crore

Day 3: Rs 16 crore

Day 4: Rs 15.2 crore

Day 5: Rs 13.11 crore

Day 6: Rs 11.34 crore

Day 7: Rs 9.5 crore

Day 8: Rs 10.05 crore

Day 9: Rs 14.25 crore

Total: Rs 114.10 crore

HanuMan vs Merry Christmas vs Guntur Kaaram vs Captain Miller Box Office Collection

The narrative of Guntur Kaaram centres on a guy named Ramana (Mahesh Babu), who longs to understand why his mother Ramya Krishnan abandoned him in the past. Bringing its total domestic profits to Rs 114.30 crore, Sacnilk reported earning Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday.

Merry Christmas is inspired by Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). Sriram Raghavan’s thriller marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi rendition showcases significant roles played by Radhika Apte, Aditi Govitrikar, and Sanjay Kapoor. On the ninth day of its release across all languages, Merry Christmas brought in about 0.95 Cr, which makes the total Rs 16.22 crore.

In the 1930s and 1940s, a wild Captain and his strange outlaws pull out daring heists. Miller had to choose between running on and taking on the obstacles. The Dhanush starrer Captain Miller made almost Rs 1 crore in net for all languages on the ninth day at the box office.

HanuMan, the first film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, is set in the made-up village of Anjanadri. The film, which was directed by Prasanth Varma of Awe and Zombie Reddy fame, has already made over 150 crores at the box office worldwide. The film was produced under the auspices of Niranjan Reddy’s Prime Show Entertainment and Gowra Hari wrote the music for the backdrop. For the unversed, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was the special guest at the pre-release event, said that the creators would contribute Rs 5 from each ticket to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

