Hanuman Creates Havoc at Worldwide Box Office, Huge Collection Leading to Rs 100 Crore Gross – Check Detailed Report

Hanuman worldwide box office collection update: Teja Sajja's superhero film has piqued the audience's interest at the global level. Here's the detailed report about the Prashanth Verma directorial.

Hanuman to soon collect Rs 100 crore gross worldwide

Mumbai: Hanuman has intrigued the audience worldwide like no other film has so far. Essentially a Telugu film, it has been released in Pan-India and has found wide acceptance among the masses. Directed by Prashanth Varma, Hanuman is a superhero film, on its way to becoming a mass global hit. The film is already setting the cash registers ringing at the Box Office with the demand for the shows increasing in many markets including in the Hindi belt.

Hanuman has earned around Rs 72 crore gross worldwide in four days. The film is looking strong even during the weekdays with Monday bringing in good numbers at both the domestic and the overseas markets. In India, it has grossed Rs 47 crore plus business including Rs 5 crore from the previews while the rest Rs 25 crore gross has come from the overseas screening. If it maintains the same pace globally, it will become the most successful Makar Sankranti release worldwide with Rs 100 crore in the first week itself.

Hanuman collected Rs 40.65 crore nett in India in its first weekend, a number which many big-budgeted Hindi films don’t earn despite big promotional campaigns and paid social media buzz. The major business for the film is coming from the Telugu markets where the demand for the shows has drastically increased and the theatres are yet to add more shows. The Telugu total after the first weekend stood at Rs 28.21 crore nett, as reported by the trade website sacnilk and it is expected to see a steep rise in the coming days.

Hanuman is made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and it features a decent VFX work. The makers have made it a kids-friendly film which is attracting more family audiences to theatres. It is also a nice breather from the overtly aggressive, mass-actioners, violent films that the industry has produced lately. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Hanuman!

