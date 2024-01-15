Home

Entertainment

HanuMan Director Prashanth Varma Says ‘Fake Accounts’ Are Targeting His Film

HanuMan Director Prashanth Varma Says ‘Fake Accounts’ Are Targeting His Film

HanuMan director Prashant Varma recently wrote a message on X, stating that his movie has been facing 'propaganda'

A still from HanuMan movie. (credits: X)

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma recently shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Prasanth revealed how his film has been the victim of ‘propaganda.’ The filmmaker further stated that there have been several fake accounts on the social media platform that have been targeting his movie. His statements were made a few days following the distributor’s submission of a complaint to the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) regarding unjust theatre practices. Prasanth expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and support for the movie.

Trending Now

‘Fake Accounts Have Targeted The Movie’, Says Prasanth Verma

Prasanth on X wrote, “I’ve encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday’s Bhogi fire. However, I express my sincere gratitude to the cinephiles who offered their unwavering support and affirmed our belief that “The one who stands for Dharma will always win (sic).”

You may like to read

He further added, “Ultimately, #HANUMAN Kite is set to fly even higher this Sankranti, treading negativity to the depths below (sic).” After sharing his post, netizens were quick to react and supported what the filmmaker mentioned. A user commented, “Content is king and #HanuMan has it in loads!! Rest audience will take care (sic).”

Take a look at Prasanth’s X (Twitter)Post:

I’ve encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday’s Bhogi fire. However, I express my sincere… — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 15, 2024

About HanuMan Movie

HanuMan is a superhero film featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in lead roles. The story follows Teja Sajja, an average man who suddenly acquires superpowers and realises his inner strength. He uses his newfound abilities to defeat a supervillain and prove the triumph of good over evil.

Is HanuMan Better Than Adipurush? Here’s What Fans Say

Many fans started comparing the high-budget movie like Adipurush with Hanuman. The latter couldn’t make a huge turnover at the box office. The movie starred, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. In conversation with Zoom film strategist Varun Gupta who played a key role in marketing Adipurush and HanuMan.

Varun said, “HanuMan’s marketing strategy was the opposite of Adipurush. While Adipurush aimed to be the biggest Indian film based on an Indian epic, HanuMan was positioned as a small-budget film made with pure intentions, hoping for audience appreciation. That is where marketing strategy, positioning, and pitching come in. I did for both Adipurush and HanuMan but things are different. So, every film needs to be pitched differently (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.