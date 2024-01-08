Home

HanuMan Makers to Donate Rs 5 From Every Ticket to The Construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Announces Chiranjeevi

Actor Chiranjeevi announced, 'HanuMan' makers pledge to donate Rs 5 from every ticket sold. The total amount will be given to the noble cause of constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Actor Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma’s upcoming movie, ‘HanuMan’ is all set to release on January 12. During the film’s pre-release event, Superstar Chiranjeevi made his presence on the stage. As the event progressed, the Acharya actor made a statement that was immensely appreciated by the audience. The act of kindness taken by the makers of the film instantly became the talk of the town. According to reports claimed by News18, state that the makers of the film have made a significant move towards the development of Ram Mandir.

‘Congratulations To HanuMan Team For The Noble Decision’ Says Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi revealed that the producers of HanuMan have made a commitment to pledge Rs 5 from every ticket sold will go towards the development of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The devotion ceremony of the temple is scheduled for January 22, 2024.

Director Prasanth Varma’s film ‘HanuMan‘ is set to clash with other Sankranti releases in the Tollywood industry. Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’, Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’, and Nagarjuna’s ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ are all scheduled to hit the cinemas during the Sankranti festival. The actor further stated his joy and said, “I am pleased to share this news on their behalf. Congratulations to the ‘HanuMan’ team for their noble decision (sic).”

While interacting with the media, Chiranjeevi, appreciated the filmmakers for the decision they made. The actor further revealed that he was honoured with an invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha of the temple in Ayodhya. He also added that he would be along with his family members will be attending the ceremony.

The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple will take place on January 22. An invitation to attend the ceremony had already been sent to many VVIPs across India to attend the ceremony. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi will also be attending the event.

About HanuMan

The story revolves around a young man who attains supernatural powers from Lord Hanuman who then later vanishes the evil practices which want to conquer the world. The movie stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. HanuMan is produced by Niranjan Reddy under the umbrella of Primeshow Entertainment.

