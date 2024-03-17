Home

Entertainment

HanuMan on OTT: When And Where to Watch Teja Sajja’s Blockbuster Hit in Hindi And Telugu?

HanuMan on OTT: When And Where to Watch Teja Sajja’s Blockbuster Hit in Hindi And Telugu?

HanuMan OTT Release: One of the biggest hits of the year 'HanuMan,' released on Sankranti 2024. The Teja Sajja starrer is all set to release on OTT - Here's all you need to know about the superhero film.

HanuMan on OTT: When And Where to Watch Teja Sajja’s Blockbuster Hit in Hindi And Telugu?

HanuMan OTT Release: Prasanth Varma’s superhero movie, HanuMan is now finally available on OTT. After a lengthy wait, the Teja Sajja starrer, which was released on January 12, has been released on OTT in Hindi and Telugu. The film grossed an incredible Rs 200 crore net amount in India. JioCinema broadcasted the Hindi version of the film from March 16 onwards. Additionally, the film had a simultaneous debut on Colors Cineplex at 8 PM. There is no information available about the film’s international release date. ZEE5 Global dropped an update on their official social media on X (formerly known as Twitter). The caption read, “Prepare to be amazed by the divine adventures of the ultimate superhero! #HanuMan, streaming now on #ZEE5.”

Teja Sajja’s Superhero Film HanuMan on OTT

Teja Sajja expressed his excitement following the official announcement of HanuMan’s OTT and TV premiere release. He said, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have the first-of-its-kind premiere for my film, HanuMan. This film is very special to me, and I believe that the simultaneous premiere on Colors Cineplex and Jiocinema is a fitting way to reach a much larger audience, especially the younger ones.”

The story of HanuMan takes place in the made-up city of Anjanadri, where Sajja, a small-time criminal given abilities by Lord Hanuman, is known as Hanumanthu. He battles Michael in order to save the people of Anjanadri; Michael longs to have a power that would enable him to be a powerful superhero. ‘Jai HanuMan’ and “Adhira,” two follow-ups that Varma has already planned, signal the beginning of a cinematic world that will feature this picture.

HanuMan garnered well than Rs 100 crore at the global box office. HanuMan, which is set in the made-up town of Anjanadri, is the first film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and Amrita Iyer are also featured in the movie. After its January 12 release, the movie was well-received by audiences.

HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja And Director Prasanth Varma Interview – WATCH

With his portrayal of Hanumanthu, Teja won over many hearts. He exclusively discussed his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan with India.com. He disclosed that while many adored King Khan for his romance flicks from the past, Teja had a soft spot for him from the more contemporary Jawan and Pathaan. The lead actor of the superhero film said, “I like the recent film more than the…I mean Jawan, Pathaan. I like these more than the old. Everybody is a huge fan of Shah Rukh sir for his romantic films but I am a fan for his new age film that he has been coming up with, maybe Chak De! India or other films (sic).”

Are you excited to watch HanuMan on OTT? Let us know your thoughts!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.