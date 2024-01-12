Home

HanuMan Twitter Review: Netizens Call Teja Sajja-starrer A Complete Package of Emotion, Action, and Visual Representation – Check Reactions

Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan has finally released on the big screens on January 12, 2024. Netizens who watched the filmed have shared the first review of the film.

Teja Sajja’s latest film HanuMan finally hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. The movie which is helmed by Prashanth Varma is a mythological superhero film featuring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai in lead roles. The movie mainly revolves around the lead Teja, who plays the role of Hanumanthu in the film. The plot of the film is about an underprivileged man who gets in trouble and later receives the power of God Hanuman. As a result, the man aims to take a stand for his village and protect the community.

As the movie has finally hit the big screens, various people booked the first show in order to watch the film. With that, first reactions are now pouring in. Plenty of people took to their Twitter to share the first review of the film. Netizens have praised the humour present in the film along with the visuals and GFX. Apart from getting praise for visual effects, the movie is also getting a good name for its screenplay.

Take a look at the Twitter review of the movie here:

#Hanuman – FIRST REPORT FROM PREMIERE Hanuman, a Desi Super Hero film, seamlessly weaves devotion, entertainment, action, and emotion with occasional humor. Impressive visuals and VFX work shine despite budget constraints. While the initial setup takes time, it becomes engaging… pic.twitter.com/kqZhxhb2f3 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) January 11, 2024

HanuMan was awesome! I loved the action comedy, emotion and Hanuman visuals. Thanks to the makers for this masterpiece.. The last 20 minutes of the film are especially impressive and gave me goosebumps

Everyone should watch it.

tq @PrasanthVarma — Santhosh Reddy (@santhosh45_m) January 12, 2024

@PrasanthVarma thammudu enti thammudu e archakam? Garudavega movie nunchi nenu nee workki fanni.. HanuMan next level.. loads of love and respect to you bro — Pavan Kumar Siram (@pavan97899) January 12, 2024

#Hanuman Decent 1st half. Picks up mid way with a good interval — RGK (@iamrgk_) January 12, 2024

My view on #Hanuman @PrasanthVarma direction cud have been better as d amount of hardwork his team have put in for VFX work is not seen in convincing screenplay & characterisation!

Worth watching only for its VFX work & Can be enjoyed with kids!@tejasajja123 #HanumanReview pic.twitter.com/K9ZdLsxpZl — Jai’s Cinema World (@JaiCinemaWorld) January 12, 2024

Several Twitter users have also appreciated that the movie has the right balance of emotions, action, and humour. The duration of HanuMan is 2 hours 38 minutes, and the movie creates a base for the superhero film. With the release of HanuMan, it is expected that a smooth path have been paved for various other superhero movies in India.

Meanwhile, following the release of HanuMan, the director Prashanth Varma has planned to continue with his cinematic universe with the movie named Adhira. A total of 150 shows of HanuMan have been spread across the day in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

