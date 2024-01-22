Home

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 10: Mahesh Babu fails to Light up Screens But Teja Sajja Wins Big in Second Weekend – Check Detailed Analysis

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 10 detailed report: Mahesh Babu's film which began on a high note couldn't stretch big numbers to the second weekend while Teja Sajja's film grows again. Check the detailed report here.

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram box office: HanuMan has moved far ahead in its Box Office journey, beating all other movies which are running in theatres. The Teja Sajja starrer recorded a solid second weekend and completed its 10-day run. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film collected around Rs 130 crore by the end of its second weekend, with staggering collections on Sunday. This is interesting considering Guntur Kaaram, which opened at Rs 41.3 crore, couldn’t save the day and recorded a dismal collection on its second Sunday.

HanuMan has registered a viral trend at the Box Office. The film opened at just Rs 4.15 crore on Thursday but it never went back to that figure in the next 10 days. It has been successfully maintaining the momentum at the ticket window with a single-day collection in the range of Rs 13-16 crore nett.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of HanuMan After 10 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 4.15 crore

Friday: Rs 8.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.45 crore

Sunday: Rs 16 crore

Monday: Rs 15.2 crore

Tuesday: Rs 13.11 crore

Wednesday: Rs 11.34 crore

Thursday: Rs 9.5 crore

Friday: Rs 10.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 14.6 crore

Sunday: Rs 16.50 crore

Total: Rs 130.95 crore

On the other hand, Guntur Kaaram, which was released amid a lot of Box Office hype and a solid backing of a star cast, has constantly recorded a dip in collections since its opening day. In fact, the second weekend saw the lowest collection as Sunday only brought in around Rs 3.50 crore nett, as per a report published in the trade website sacnilk.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Guntur Kaaram After 10 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Friday: Rs 41.3 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.55 crore

Sunday: Rs 14.3 crore

Monday: Rs 14.3 crore

Tuesday: Rs 11.05 crore

Wednesday: Rs 7.9 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.5 crore

Friday: Rs 3.15 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.50 crore

Total: Rs 117.80 crore

HanuMan has emerged as the biggest sleeper hit at the Box Office this year so far. The film has a decent budget with a decent VFX work but what has worked majorly for its success is the simplicity that it boasts. It is the story of an ordinary man who finds extraordinary powers like Lord Hanuman and uses them to beat evil. The timings of the film are on point which has worked wonders for its release. The entire country is welcoming Lord Ram in Ayodhya and into their houses and there couldn’t have been a better time to celebrate Lord Hanuman. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on HanuMan!

