HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Mahesh Babu’s Film is Rs 106 Crore Strong But Teja Sajja’s Film Goes Wild With Staggering First Week – Check Analysis

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram box office collection first week detailed analysis: Both films enthral the audience but which one is going more viral at the ticket window? Here's the latest report.

Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan box office collection first week anaylsis

HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram box office: Guntur Kaaram might be enjoying a terrific run at the Box Office but HanuMan is really winning hearts with its surprising run. Both films were released on the same day and completed one week at the ticket window. While Mahesh Babu‘s film is ahead in the number game, Teja Sajja‘s superhero film is raking in unexpected numbers too.

As per the latest reports published in the trade website sacnilk, HanuMan stands at around Rs 90 crore nett while Guntur Kaaram is Rs 106 crore nett strong at the domestic Box Office after their 7-day run. For HanuMan, Thursday was the only day where it collected in a single digit this week. One can assess the gravity of its growth from the fact that its Thursday business was more than its opening day business.

Check the 7-day Box Office breakup of HanuMan – nett collection (sanilk):

Thursday: Rs 4.15 crore

Friday: Rs 8.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 12.45 crore

Sunday: Rs 16 crore

Monday: Rs 15.2 crore

Tuesday: Rs 13.11 crore

Wednesday: Rs 11.34 crore

Thursday: Rs 9.50 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 89.80 crore

Guntur Kaaram is largely on a winning spree. The film crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore even before completing the first week at the Box Office. The Thursday collection seemed the lowest so far at around Rs 4 crore but the film is expected to gain momentum during the weekend.

Check the 7-day box office breakup of Guntur Kaaram – nett collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 41.3 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.55 crore

Sunday: Rs 14.05 crore

Monday: Rs 14.1 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.95 crore

Wednesday: Rs 7.8 crore

Thursday: Rs 4.65 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 106.40 crore

Now that the weekend is here, it would be interesting to see how both HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram fetch the maximum at the Box Office. Both films are expected to cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore nett by the end of their second weekend. All eyes on who reaches there first now!

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan!

