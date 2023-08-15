Home

Happy 77th Independence Day: Sunny Deol to Deepika Padukone, Celebs Wish Their Fans on I-Day

Happy 77th Independence Day: Here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating and wishing their fans on social media.

Happy 77th Independence Day: As the entire nation celebrates Independence Day, several Bollywood celebrities also wished their fans with special posts on their respective Instagram and Twitter handles. Starting from Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol to Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, here is the list of celebrities who have posted Independence Day wishes for their fans.

Sunny Deol hoists National Flag at Infantry Research Center in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone celebrated Independence Day by sharing a glimpse of her upcoming film Fighter

Karan Johar dropped a picture of a man holding a national flag in hand: The filmmaker wrote, “Happy Independence Day.”

Jackie Shroff celebrated Independence Day with school children: The actor took to Instagram and shared the video and pictures from the celebration and captioned it, “Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind.”

Suniel Shetty penned a lengthy message to mark this occasion. He wrote, “On our 77th Independence Day –I wish for an India where every young mind is excited about the endless possibilities. I wish for India to stand tall on the global stage as a shining example of progress. I wish for India to genuinely love every bit of our culture, language and traditions. But above all, I wish for every Indian heart to swell with pride, realizing how lucky we are to be born here. Happy Independence Day, my fellow Indians! Let’s keep dreaming, aiming high, and creating a future that makes generations proud. Jai Hind!”

Akshay Kumar shares his happiness of being a citizen of India on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. Akshay captioned the post, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳”.

