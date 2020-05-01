Actor Anushka Sharma, who always impress fans with her phenomenal acting, turns 32 on May 1. She has always won hearts with her acting skills as well as a person she is in real. As she turned a year older, the Pari actor received birthday wishes from her fans and friends from Bollywood. Also Read - From Amitabh Bachchan to Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Demise of Irrfan Khan

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram to share a throwback happy selfie and expressed her love for Anushka. In the picture, both the actors can be seen striking a pose for the camera. Sonam wrote, “

Happy happy birthday dearest ⁦@AnushkaSharma⁩ . May love and laughter always surround you. All my love."

Have a look:

Whereas, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, “Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma ! Sending you love, happiness and virtual hugs. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead.”

Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma! Sending you love, happiness and virtual hugs🤗. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 1, 2020

Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Sharma also took to social media and shared cute throwback photos of her. He wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday.. Keep the kid in you alive always ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

View this post on Instagram Happy Happy Birthday.. Keep the kid in you alive always ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karnesh (@kans26) on Apr 30, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all set to come up with a new web series Paatal Lok as a producer on Amazon Prime Video web series, bankrolled by her production house Clean Slate Company. The show will be premiered on May 15 on Amazon Prime and the trailer will be released on May 5.

The synopsis of the series reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy”.