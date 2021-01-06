Music Maestro AR Rahman has turned 54 on Wednesday, January 6. He started his career in 1990 with an in-house studio in Chennai. He began with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Roja, singing and composing for it. Rahman is one of the worlds all-time best-selling recording artists. The talent of the Mozart of Madras has given Bollywood some beautiful melodies and memorable numbers. The singer-composer has bagged many prestigious awards including four national awards, two academy awards, two Grammy awards, a BAFTA awards, a Golden Globe award, fifteen Filmfare Awards, and sixteen Filmfare Awards south. AR Rahman has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in 2010 by the Government of India. Also Read - AR Rahman's Mother Kareema Begum Dies, Music Maestro Pays Tribute on Twitter

Tu Hi Re –Bombay

The popular 1995 track Tu Hi Re from the film Bombay is sung by Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Humming. The music is given by AR Rahman. Bombay was directed by Mani Ratnam, and stars Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.

Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum – Bombay

Another favourite song from 1995’s film Bombay Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum. The song is sung by Remo Fernandez and written by Mehboob.

Dil Se Re- Dil Se

Dil Se Re melody is from the 1998 film Dil Se, picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. The song is composed as well as crooned by AR Rahman and the lyrics was penned by Gulzar. The song also had Anuradha sriram and Anupama lending their voices to the song.

Tere Bina –Guru

Tere Bina is the melodious track from the film Guru. It features Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Tere Bina is another beautiful composition by Rahman. Performed by Rahman, Murtuza Khan, Quadir Khan and Chinmayi, it is dedicated to the memory of Pakistani qawwali singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Luka Chuppi -Rang De Basanti

Emotional song Luka Chuppi is from the 2006 film Rang De Basanti. The song has been composed by AR Rahman and sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song was considered for an Academy Award for Best Original Song nomination. The film featured Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten in the lead roles.

We wish AR Rahman happy birthday!