Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz turns a year older on Monday, June 13, 2020. The model-turned-actor became a household name with the show. He was supposed to win the show as he deserved the victory. Right after stepping out of the house, Asim has been making quite a buzz for his upcoming projects. He has been a part of several music videos, one of them featuring Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandes – Mere Angne Mein and another with his lady love Himanshi Khurana – Bazaar.

As Asim turns 27 today, his brother Umar Riaz, who is a doctor, has made the sweetest wish for him with throwback pictures. Umar took to Instagram and shared an IGTV video of his entry inside the Bigg Boss 13 house which shows Asim's journey. He also shared other childhood pics and penned an adorable wish for Asim. The caption read, "This video is very close to my heart Just a brotherly bond which can't be defined in words. Happy birthday brother @asimriaz77.official #umarriaz#asimriaz"

Umar also shared a collage from Asim's Bigg Boss days. The caption read, "Verified Happy birthday brother @asimriaz77.official. U mean the world to me. Lots of success, happiness, love and affection. Will always be behind when u look for me ever. Stay the way u are and conquer whats written for u. The world is urs, go for it! (Got hold of some old pics)".

Have a look at the post:

Asim Riaz fans are trending #HBDAsimRiaz on Twitter. Fans flooded social media with a lot of messages on his big day.

A few days ago, Asim gifted him with a brand new car- BMW 5 Series M Sports. It was his dream to buy the car especially this one.

Happy Birthday, Asim Riaz!