Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has turned a year older today. There is no denying the fact that he is one of the most talented and popular stars of Hindi cinema who continues to rule hearts even today. Born in 1922, the actor’s real name is Mohammad Yusuf Khan. His career started in 1944 when he met actress Devika Rani. She was the owner of Bombay Talkies who hired him on a pay of Rs 1250 per year. She was the one who requested the actor to change his name to Dilip Kumar. Later, she offered him Jwar Bhata in 1944 and this was how the Hindi cinema got one of its finest gems. Also Read - Saira Banu Talks About Madhubala Ahead of Dilip Kumar's 98th Birthday

After that, there was no looking back for the actor. He ruled the silver screens for more than six decades and gave many blockbusters. Dilip developed his own style of acting due to which he was fondly called as Tragedy King by his fans. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Health Update: Saira Banu Reveals Veteran Actor is Little Weak And 'Immunity is Not Low'

His popular films include Mughal-e-Azam, Andaz, Deedar, Aan, Babul, Devdas, Azaad, Naya Daur, Yahudi, Madhumati, Kohinoor, Gunga Jamuna and Ram Aur Shyam. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Birthday Celebrations: Rock On Actor Shares Adorable Pictures With Gabriella Demetriades, Son Arik

He was last seen in 1998’s Qila. As the actor has turns 98, have a look at some of his popular songs that still have special place in everybody’s hearts.

Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri

Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen

Nain Lad Jai Hai

Yeh Mera Deewanapan Hai

Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re