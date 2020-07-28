Malayalam hottie Dulquer Salmaan, who is often setting the Internet ablaze with his dashing looks, turns a year older on July 28. DQ’s fans who often call him ‘Kunjikka’, celebrates his 34th birthday today. Dulquer Salmaan knows how to leave the fans swooning over his killer looks. The birthday boy’s dashing appearance never fails to leave his fans starry-eyed. The actor has come a long way from being a Mollywood star to a pan-Indian actor. He was also seen in Karwaan alongside Irrfan Khan and Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor. Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan Accused of Body Shaming by Woman Journalist, Actor Apologizes on Twitter

On his special day, we bring you some of the unknown and rare facts about the actor:

-Dulquer Salmaan was born in Kochi on July 28, 1984. He is the son of South legend Mammootty Also Read - Kurup Star Dulquer Salmaan Bumps Into KGF Actor Yash at Gym, What Happened Next Set Fans on Frenzy

-Before entering the cinema, Dulquer Salmaan graduated from Purdue University in Business Management

-Dulquer Salmaan has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films

-Dulquer Salmaan made his debut in 2012 with Second Show

-Dulquer Salmaan loves singing. He has sung songs for his films – Johnny Mone Johnny (ABCD), Njan Poneanutta (Manglish) and Chundari Penne (Charlie)

-Dulquer Salmaan is the winner of four Filmfare Awards South and one Kerala State Film Awards.

-Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’, a commercial hit was remade by Karan Johar into ‘OK Jaanu’

-Dulquer Salmaan is married to a Chennai-based Architect, Amal Sufiya. The wedding took place on 22nd December 2011

-Dulquer and Amal have a daughter together

-Dulquer Salmaan owned a web portal for trading cars

-Dulquer Salmaan is also the Director of Motherhood Hospital

Happy Birthday, Dulquer Salmaan!