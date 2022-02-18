BTS’ J-Hope turns 28: It’s BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok’s birthday today and ARMY across the world cannot keep calm as they share celebrations of the important member of the K-pop group across the globe. When J-Hope became a part of BTS, he assured ‘hope’ and since then it has been over 8 years, he has been bringing smiles to our faces. When the clock struck 12 on February 18, ARMY bombarded the social media sites with birthday posts, pictures of the celebration. The singer and dancer, who is presently in Gwangju for some of the birthday projects, was invited with artworks of Hope from his superhit song Chicken Noodle Soup. ARMY from India, Europe, South Korea are celebrating Hobi Day all over the world with ice sculptures, charitable donations, and artworks. Here is a look at how the BTS ARMY from various countries has been celebrating J-Hope’s birthday.Also Read - BTS' Tribute to Bappi Lahiri: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook Groove to 'Pag Ghungroo Bandh'- Watch Viral Video

BTS’ J-Hope Turns 28, Indian ARMY from Delhi celebrates like this

Also Read - BTS Reveals Concert Dates For 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE-SEOUL,' Army is Enthralled

BTS fans are also doing a lot of charity on the birthday of J-Hope. An Indian fan has initiated a donation drive for marginalized kids in Bihar. It is a project for #SOPE birthdays. We had a menstrual hygiene project for Kim Taehyung’s birthday. Also Read - BTS' V Tests Positive For Covid-19; ARMY Trends #GetWellSoonTaehyung on Social Media

BTS ARMY celebrated J-Hope’s birthday in Gwangju

Hobi visited his hometown and the projects murals for him The pride of Gwangju! I’m happy that he’s reunited with Mickey, and maybe he’ll spend his birthday with his family! This is everything I could ever ask for 🥺 #JhopeBirthday #JHOPE #BTSJHOPE @BTS_twt #HOSEOK #BTSARMY #BTS pic.twitter.com/9SzUlkUuOi — 아미 🌟⁷ 💜 (@isabel_amieena) February 17, 2022

In Europe, BTS ARMY celebrates Hobi Day by congratulating on the biggest LED screens



BTS ARMY in Ukraine installed ice sculpture of Tiny Tan Hobi

Happy early birthday to #JHOPE @BTS_twt 💜 UAverse projects #Ukraine 🇺🇦 made ice sculpture of Tiny Tan Hobi 💘 J-Hope is the first artist in the world who has birthday congrats with ice sculpture 💜 #jhopeDay #hobisbirthdayaroundtheworld #HOBIUARY #hobiday pic.twitter.com/iVZikzUbz0 — BTS UKRAINE UAverse 🇺🇦 (@btsukrprojects) February 13, 2022

BTS: J-Hope’s Hope World in Sinchon Looks Like This

OMGGGG this is incredibly beautiful

‘Hobi’s birthday project in sinchon this is soo pretty😭

I really hope he see this!! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/RBafpZ0m2r — Rex/김태형♡ (@Junkookbunny1) February 15, 2022

BTS ARMY celebrated J-Hope’s birthday by sharing his live video and the cake

On Thursday, J-Hope took to his verified Instagram handle and shared a snap of himself where he can be seen clicking a picture of himself. In the picture, he can be seen doing a live interactive session with his fans. Take a look at the picture.