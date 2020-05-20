Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. or popularly known as Jr NTR has turned 37 today, on May 20. Fondly known as the young tiger by his fans, Telugu superstar has had one good journey in the south film industry. He is not just a brilliant performer, but he is also a choreographer, Kuchipudi dancer, singer, and an incredible television presenter. Over the years, he has accepted and aced several challenging roles and delivered outstanding and memorable performances in the same. If you are a die-hard fan of NT Rama Rao Jr., then you’d agree that there’ll never be anyone like him. Also Read - Jr NTR Requests Fans to Not Celebrate His Birthday Amid COVID-19, Says They 'Will be Thrilled' to See His RRR Look

From being a child artist in Brahmashri Vishwamitra and Ramayanam to becoming a superstar and working in high-octane films such as Temper, Janatha Garage, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, today, on his birthday, as an ode to his achievements, we list down Jr NTR's best movies with blockbuster performances.

Temper

Temper is directed by Puri Jagannadh starring NT Rama Rao Jr., Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

Student No 1

Student No 1 is directed by SS Rajamouli starring Jr. NTR and Gajala. This film turned out to be a hit for both the actor and the director as well.

Jai Lava Kusa

Jai Lava Kusa is directed by KS Ravindra. The movie features Jr. NTR in a triple role as the male lead, while Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas playing the female leads.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film stars NT Rama Rao Jr. and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles while Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Eesha Rebba and Supriya Pathak appear in supporting roles.

Simhadri

Simhadri is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Jr. NTR, Ankitha, and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles with Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev portraying supporting roles.

Janatha Garage

Janatha Garage is directed by Koratala Siva. The film stars Mohanlal and Jr NTR, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Sachin Khedekar, Unni Mukundan, Devayani, Sai Kumar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Suresh in supporting roles.

Ashok

Ashok is directed and written by Surender Reddy, starring NTR Jr., Sameera Reddy, Prakash Raj, and Sonu Sood in the lead roles.

#HappyBirthdayNTR is among the top trends on Twitter with fans wishing their star the best for his future.