It is Jr NTR’s birthday and he is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and loved actors of Tollywood. While the actor is currently coronavirus infected, his fans are making sure that the Telugu actor gets immense love even in home isolation. Several celebrities and fans took to social media showering love on the RRR actor on this special day. Also Read - Jr NTR's Intense Look In RRR's New Poster Will Surely Give You Goosebumps

Mega Power Star Ram Charan took to his Twitter to wish his good friend and RRR co-star actor Jr NTR on his 38th birthday. Ram Charan shared an intense picture of Jr NTR from their upcoming movie, RRR where Jr NTR plays the role of freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan thoughtfully captioned the picture as, “Meet my dearest @tarak9999 as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. He’s a rebel with a cause. Happy Birthday Brother!” Also Read - Jr NTR Gets COVID, Isolates Himself With Family Under Doctors' Supervision

Mahesh Babu also wished Jr NTR on his birthday and wished him happiness.

Happy birthday @tarak9999. Wishing you happiness in abundance always. Take care brother! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/wXQ15THjLd — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 20, 2021

Take a look at other celebrities who wished the RRR actor on his birthday.

Wishing the most talented Young Tiger @tarak9999 Garu a very Happy Birthday ❤️🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/etRsSMlhgE — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) May 20, 2021

His hard work & dedication is inspiring and pumps loads of energy! 💥 Wishing the Mighty ‘Young Tiger’ & Roaring #KomaramBheem @tarak9999 gaaru, a Happy Birthday! ✨ Praying for your speed recovery & come back strong! 🔥💪🏻#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/u5hzhUHVU1 — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) May 20, 2021

Several fans took also took to Twitter wishing the RRR actor on his birthday. On May 19, Jr NTR shared a note on social media along with his health update. He also requested fans to stay at home and added that this is the gift his fans could give him this birthday.

Birthday wishes To Tarak @tarak9999

Your Fans Will Be Super Happy with #KomaramBheemNTR Character and Massive Scenes Of #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN & Bheem An Emotional Song between You &

Charan Babu Will Make Both Fans

Very Emotional Can’t wait for #RRRMovie#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/QM6QBivqWa — Praveen (@AlwaysPraveen7) May 20, 2021

Wohoo #KomaramBheem 🔥 Here’s wishing the Man of Mass “NTR Garu” a very happy birthday once again 🎉 Best wishes for #RRRMovie and for all your future endeavours on behalf of @Actor_Amritha and her fans ❤️ #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/TyteJQVTIb — Amritha (@ActorAmrithaFC) May 20, 2021

Team india.com also wishes Jr NTR a very happy birthday.