It is Jr NTR’s birthday and he is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and loved actors of Tollywood. While the actor is currently coronavirus infected, his fans are making sure that the Telugu actor gets immense love even in home isolation. Several celebrities and fans took to social media showering love on the RRR actor on this special day. Also Read - Jr NTR's Intense Look In RRR's New Poster Will Surely Give You Goosebumps
Mega Power Star Ram Charan took to his Twitter to wish his good friend and RRR co-star actor Jr NTR on his 38th birthday. Ram Charan shared an intense picture of Jr NTR from their upcoming movie, RRR where Jr NTR plays the role of freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan thoughtfully captioned the picture as, “Meet my dearest @tarak9999 as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. He’s a rebel with a cause. Happy Birthday Brother!” Also Read - Jr NTR Gets COVID, Isolates Himself With Family Under Doctors' Supervision
Mahesh Babu also wished Jr NTR on his birthday and wished him happiness.
Take a look at other celebrities who wished the RRR actor on his birthday.
Several fans took also took to Twitter wishing the RRR actor on his birthday. On May 19, Jr NTR shared a note on social media along with his health update. He also requested fans to stay at home and added that this is the gift his fans could give him this birthday.
Team india.com also wishes Jr NTR a very happy birthday.