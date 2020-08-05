Happy Birthday Kajol Devgn: She is one of the most loved actors of the 90s youth and still happens to be everyone’s favorite. Kajol has made her acting debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi and her first commercial success was the 1993 thriller Baazigar. Kajol has done many great films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Fanaa, among others. It is because of her work that the actor will be remembered for generations to come. The evergreen beauty celebrates her big day today, August 5 with her loved ones and fans virtually – thanks to COVID-19 scare. Also Read - Confirmed List of 12 Hindi Movies to Stream on Netflix India in 2020 Including Ludo, Gunjan Saxena, And Class of '83

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor is celebrating her 46th birthday today and on the occasion of her birthday, we have seven lesser-known facts about the Bollywood star. Also Read - Saroj Khan Death: Kajol And Shah Rukh Khan Pay Tribute to ‘Coolest Choreographer’ And ‘Genuine Teacher’

– Kajol comes from a family of filmmakers, actors, producers and singers. She is the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actor Tanuja. Granddaughter of yesteryear actor-director-producer Shobhna Samarth and great-granddaughter of the 30s actor and singer Rattan Bai.

– Kajol is the niece to legendary actor Nutan, and cousin sister of actor Monish Bahl, actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji

– Kajol is the wife of famous Bollywood actor-director-producer Ajay Devgn and has two children Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn.

– Kajol is the first woman to win Filmfare award for a negative role in the film Gupt

– Kajol has a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. She unveiled it on May 24, 2018

– Kajol is honoured with Padma Shri (country’s fourth-highest civilian award) in 2011

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jul 15, 2020 at 1:36am PDT



– Kajol is involved with an NGO called Shiksha that helps in getting children education

– Kajol wears a diamond-studded ‘OM’ ring always which was a gift from her husband Ajay. She is a devotee of Shiva

– Kajol doesn’t like 99 out of 100 people. She is very picky about her friends



– Kajol’s miniature doll is in Harrods in Knightsbridge, London.

Happy Birthday, Kajol!