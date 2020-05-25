Filmmaker Karan Johar turns 48 on Monday, May 25. Born on May 25, 1972, he has given us some of the most spectacular films ever. From his directorial debut and blockbuster romance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to giving the modern love saga Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan, as a director has come a long way creating a niche in the heart of every movie buff. This year, he was conferred with the Padma Shri Award, the fourth-highest civilian honour of India. The whole world of Bollywood has taken up to social media to wish him with much love and warmth. Also Read - Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The Director Who Brought Glam to Bollywood Like no One Else Before

Sonam Kapoor shared birthday wishes for KJo. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini , who is as fashion-obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Note on Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor's Anniversary, Says 'Your Love Story is Best Kind'

Bhumi Pednekar shared a cute picture with Karan and wrote, “Here’s wishing one of the kindest,smartest and loved super human @karanjohar a very very happy birthday ♥️ I adore you kjo and I hope this year is full of all things beautiful for you 😘”. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Has to Say THIS on Karan Johar And Yash Johar’s Cute Banter on Haircut

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, who made their debuts under Karan Johar’s Dharma, wished the filmmaker by sharing their charming pictures with them. Janhvi shared a throwback picture of her hugging KJo and wrote, “@karanjohar Happy Birthday to the coolest! Love you!!!”

Ananya Panday posted a cute selfie of hers with KJo and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best of the best @karanjohar love u loads.” Actress Sonam Kapoor, who shares some similar traits with KJo, posted some adorable pictures of him pecking a kiss on her cheeks.

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Happpppiest birthday to the coolest, funniest, most stylish and the loveliest man!! Keep spreading the love and light always @karanjohar…love you for being you #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar”

Manish Malhotra penned a heart-warming wish for the filmmaker. Along with sharing a picture of the duo, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @karanjohar have a peaceful lockdown birthday .. Stay your wonderful, witty self always and the good friend that you have always been and yes the poser to .. see all our pics This is the first time in the 27 years that we have been friends we all won’t be with you celebrating but there in spirit and with all our wishes .. You have a good birthday with Yash, Roohi and Hiroo aunty .. lots of love always #friendsforever.”

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and wrote, “Stay blessed you amazing person. Happy birthday Karan Johar.”

Bhushan Kumar wrote, “Happy Birthday @karanjohar ! Wishing you health, happiness and success. Have a great one.”

Hichki director Siddharth Malhotra shared a series of pics with KJo. He wrote, “You’ve been a mentor.. a friend.. a guide and sometimes a father to show me the way ahead and tell me things for how they are and should be .. I’ve known you over 20 years now and can confidently say you’re one in a million & we love you ❤️ happiest bday @karanjohar love u loads”.

Happy Birthday, Karan Johar!