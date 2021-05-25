Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who turned a year older today, has his social media flooded with a frenzy amount of lovely wishes from his friends and Bollywood colleagues, who have taken to their social handles to wish him on his special day. From Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to designer, Manish Malhotra, they have sent out birthday greetings to the filmmaker. Take a glance at special posts and stories celebrities posted to wish Karan Johar: Also Read - On Karan Johar's Birthday, a Sneak-Peek Inside His Rs 30 Crore House in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor shared the picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Kjo… I love You…” Also Read - Dostana 2: Is Kartik Aaryan's Exit Outcome of His Fallout With Janhvi Kapoor?



Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday Karan. Wishing you love and happiness always .”

Kajal took to Instagram stories to wish the filmmaker

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan’s Student of The Year 2, put out a story with an adorable picture, saying, “Happy Birthday. You are simply the best .”

Katrina Kaif penned, “Happy birthday Karan. Wish you all the happiness love and peace this year. May this year bring you all your heart desires.”

Ekta Kapoor wrote, “U r my karmic soulmate ! N whenever we meet it’s like we have started off from there itself ! Love uuu happy birthday to a profilic maker a super dad n a fantastic human.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh dropped a goofy video of Karan. ”Happy Birthday to the ‘King of Back Hand’ – dearest @karanjohar I wish you only the best – May god bless you with good health, long life, love life and loads of happiness. I love you #happybirthdaykaranjohar”, he wrote.

Actor Neha Dhupia, Neetu Singh, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Rakulpreet singh, Tisca Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandes also poured out joyous wishes through memorable pictures on their feeds and stories.

Karan Johar, an ace filmmaker who has given us some legendary films and Cherished projects on the Work front, is a doting father to twins – Yash and Roohi in his personal life. He became a parent via surrogacy in 2017.

We Wish Karan Johar a Very Happy Birthday!

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar