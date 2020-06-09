Bollywood and Television hottie Karan Wahi turns 33 on June 9. From television to movies to anchoring to web shows Wahi has done it all. Not many know that Karan Wahi is a good friend of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan as they were together selected for the Under-19 cricket team for Delhi. But due to a minor injury, he had to say bye to his cricket life and therefore, he entered the television industry. He made his TV debut with 2004’s Remix and later featured in Dill Mill Gayye which he further rose to fame in. Later on the handsome hunk spread his charm on the big screen with Hate Story 4 and in the digital space as well with Sacred Games and Hundred. Also Read - Kapil Sharma, Karan Wahi And Other Actors Criticise People For Not Maintaining Distance While Standing in Queue to Buy Alcohol

Karan Wahi’s charming looks made him the chocolate boy of Television. So to celebrate this screen star we’re taking a look at his charming and hot looks. Also Read - Hotstar Disney Plus' Hundred Hit by Tamilrockers: Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru Starrer Gets Leaked For Free HD Downloading

Have a look at birthday boy Karan Wahi’s pictures:

Also Read - International Emmy Awards 2019 Winners' List: India Loses in All four Categories, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's McMafia Wins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on Nov 3, 2019 at 6:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on May 29, 2020 at 12:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on Apr 2, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on Mar 13, 2020 at 7:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on Mar 1, 2020 at 11:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on Feb 15, 2020 at 7:19am PST

View this post on Instagram Selfie MOOD… A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on Jan 30, 2020 at 7:04am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on Jan 14, 2020 at 8:23am PST

Happy Birthday, Karan Wahi!