Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bollywood's glamorous actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned 41 on Tuesday and to wish the actor, sister Karisma Kapoor shared a cute photo of baby Bebo. The adorable pics were captioned, "Will always be by ur side Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline love you the moistest." Kareena and Karisma never miss a chance to flaunt their bond and always give sister goals on the internet. It's a treat for their fans to see childhood pictures of the Kapoor girls.

Have a look here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)



Kareena with her family are holidaying in an undisclosed. Bebo keeps sharing photos of husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She also shared a glimpse of her birthday eve as well. Sharing a surreal picture of the seaside, Kareena wrote, "Uff kya raat aayi hai…" atop it.

Take a look at the photo:

Happy Birthday, Kareena!