Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Thursday, July 16 and social media was flooded with wishes for the actor. Her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal and best friend Salman Khan took to social media and extended wishes for their special friend on her 37th birthday. Also Read - Katrina Kaif is Still a British Citizen, And Other Interesting Facts About India's Barbie Doll on Her 37th Birthday

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram stories to share a simple birthday wish for Katrina, and posted a picture of her. He wrote, “Happy birthday”. The picture of Katrina on a terrace is unmissable. She is wearing a plain top and dungarees, and poses to hug someone. Vicky and Katrina have long been rumoured to being in a relationship, although neither has admitted nor denied it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest News: Salman Khan Hosted Show to Kickstart in September 2020, Know Contestant Names Here

There are strong rumours in the industry that the cupid has struck Katrina and Vicky. However, they are keeping it under the wraps because both the actors have had a bitter dating experience in the past and they want to take their own time to let the relationship grow. Also Read - Salman Khan Dedicates His Latest Instagram Post to Farmers, Says ‘Respect to All’

At the same time, Salman Khan shared an Instagram post for Katrina. Sharing a lovely still from their film Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor wrote, “Happy bday Katrina.” The duo’s on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by the audience. They have worked together in quite a few films such as Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj.

View this post on Instagram Happy bday Katrina . . @katrinakaif A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 16, 2020 at 2:52am PDT

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2019 movie Bharat alongside Salman Khan.