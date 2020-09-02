Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeep: Kannada sensation and Bollywood actor Kiccha Sudeep has turned 47 years old today, September 2. The actor was seen as a villain in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. His acting in the film was much appreciated. On his special day, we have a list of interesting facts that all his fans must know. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Sarja Funeral: Kiccha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar And Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respect

-Kiccha Sudeep is an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter and singer Also Read - Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Actor Shine Shetty Wins Title of Kiccha Sudeep-Hosted Show

-Kiccha Sudeep lived on Rs.500 per month in his early days Also Read - Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Shirt-Less Look Sets Internet on Fire as Makers Promise 'Decade ki Sabse Badi Takkar'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋɪᴄᴄʜᴀ sᴜᴅᴇᴇᴘ (@kiccha_sudeep) on Feb 4, 2020 at 5:13pm PST



-Kiccha Sudeep is a host of Bigg Boss Kannada

-Kiccha Sudeep started his career with ‘Sparsha’ under the direction of Sunil Kumar Desai

-Kiccha Sudeep’s first breakthrough was ‘Huccha’ which went on to become ‘Tere Naam’ in Hindi with Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋɪᴄᴄʜᴀ sᴜᴅᴇᴇᴘ (@kiccha_sudeep) on May 28, 2020 at 6:19am PDT



-Kiccha Sudeep won Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Kannada for Huchcha, Nandhi and Swathi Muthu.

-Kiccha Sudeep made his Debut with Phoonk (Hindi) under the direction of Ram Gopal Verma.

-Kiccha Sudeep then appeared in Phoonk 2 and Raktha Charitra 2

-Kiccha Sudeep’s favorite actresses are Bharathi Vishnuvardhan and Aishwarya Rai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋɪᴄᴄʜᴀ sᴜᴅᴇᴇᴘ (@kiccha_sudeep) on Feb 20, 2020 at 12:04pm PST



-Kiccha Sudeep loves experimenting with food. He has been a chef host.

-Kiccha Sudeep, Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh starrer Pailwaan feature Sudeep in the role of Krishna, who is a boxer and wrestler

On his birthday, Sudeep has requested his fans not to indulge in any activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has requested everyone to stay safe and extend a helping hand to the people in need. Sudeep took to his social media pages and posted a note in which he urged his fans to stay safe. The actor stated:

“A small request to all you frnzz.

Meeting you all has been the culture for many years and no other joy can replace that part where I get to spend an entire day seeing all you fnzz coming in such large numbers to just wish me.

Since the present situation doesn’t permit nor support,, I regret to say there won’t be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all ur health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means,, going back 10 steps and re inviting what we all are trying to get rid of. Covid still is a huge threat and we all need to keep families in mind. Your people are my people too and it hurts equally when I hear news of people affected and suffering.

Your wishes do matter to me and as I said nothing can replace the joy of seeing you all turn up in such large numbers. Im sure that day too will come by soon and we all shall meet again. But for now ,,I request you all to not turn up or gather anywhere. There won’t be any celebration nor any event.

Yeah,,, if possible,,,pls do help a few in ur areas in whichever way you can.It will only do you good🤗.

Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times,I may not have lived up to ur expectations,, I shall surely try my best ,,,to live up to all that,,, to entertain you all more,, and yeah,, to spend more time with you all once this whole war with covid ends.

Much luv to you all ,,,now & forever.

🤗🙏🏻🤗

Nimma Preethiya,

Kichcha.”