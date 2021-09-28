Lata Mangeshkar turns 92 today, September 28, 2021, and everyone – from the prime minister to Bollywood personalities and other celebrities – took to social media to express their best wishes for the legendary singer. The nightingale of Indian cinema needs no introduction. The name has become immortal in the history of Indian Cinema. Lata Mangeshkar has mesmerised everyone with her soulful voice for over 7 decades. Today’s generation can listen to her songs as she crooned for Bollywood’s A-listers like Madhubala, Rekha, Kajol and many more.Also Read - Independence Day Special: 15 Stalwarts Including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar Bring Patriotic Anthem of The Year ‘Hum Hindustani’ | Watch

In the starting of her career, Lata Mangeshkar was rejected for her voice but who knew today she will create history in Indian cinema. The veteran actress has won three National Film Awards, The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest civilian Phalke Award, India's highest civilian honour, The Bharat Ratna, four Filmfare Awards and many more.

Here Are A Few Rare Facts About Lata Mangeshkar

-Lata Mangeshkar was named Hema at the time of her birth, later on her father changed. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Stars Coming Together For Patriotic Music Video? See First Look

-She had lent her voice to Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. Her performance made Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru emotional in 1963. The song was dedicated to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war.

-Lata Mangeshkar was once asked to sing a song in front of Noor Jehan. “She told me to practice and said I will be a very good singer someday,” Lata Mangeshkar is quoted as saying in the book In Her Own Voice.

-Lata Mangeshkar was also an actor from 1942-1948 after her father passed away

-Lata Mangeshkar was rejected when she entered the world of the music industry. She wanted to become a playback singer