Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit Nene: May 15 is Madhuri Dixit Nene's Day as she turns a year older. Her name has been synonymous with beauty, grace, and Bollywood for over two decades now. She ain't just a brilliant actor but an extremely graceful dancer as well. Even today she is known as the Dhak Dhak Girl of the industry. There is absolutely no one like her as she is the most successful and long-running heroine in Bollywood. Today, as she turns 53, we look back at her journey which included great dance performances. Not only 90's kids have grown up dancing to the legendary's songs, but even today's generation also listens to her music and dance on her numbers.

Madhuri Dixit Nene has ruled our hearts with her beautiful smile and of course, with some iconic dance numbers as well. Madhuri rose to fame with hit dance track Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab which released in 1988. Fans used to call her by her song names like Dhak Dhak, Mohini to name a few.

Here are 10 best songs that prove no one can dance like Madhuri Dixit Nene:

Tabaah Ho Gaye

Ghagra

Kay Sera Sera

Ek Do Teen

Dola Re Dola

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai

Mera Piya Ghar Aya

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Humko Aajkal Hain Intejaar

Chane Ke Khet Mein

Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit Nene!