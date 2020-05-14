Manushi Chhillar, who represented Haryana at Femina Miss India 2017 and won Miss World pageant, turned 23 on Thursday, May 14. On her birthday we will share her journey from a medical student to an actor. Chhillar is an intelligent girl, who topped in English in class 12 and scored 96% in her boards. She also cleared the All India Pre Medical Test in her first attempt and is pursuing a medical degree (MBBS) at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat. Also Read - Manushi Chhillar Shares Another Silhouette From Prithviraj's Sets as Fans Wait For First Look to be Out Already

In 2016, she was scouted by the Miss India Organization during her college fest, and thereafter she went on to win FBB Femina Miss India Haryana. She was crowned Miss India 2017 and further represented India at the Miss World 2017 and won the title. She is fourth Beauty with a Purpose winner at Miss World from India and first Indian to win Miss World and Beauty with a Purpose jointly. On November 18, Manushi was crowned Miss World where she made India proud by bringing back the crown after 17 years. Actor Priyanka Chopra won the crown for India in 2000, just a year after Yukta Mookhey brought the crown home.

Manushi Chhillar is a perfect combination of beauty with brains. She has always been proud of her Indian values and traditions. In her question and answer round, she was asked "Which profession should receive the highest salary in the world?" to which Chhillar answered, "A mother's profession should receive the highest salary and respect in the world." Her response garnered her widespread recognition made her win the title.

After coming back to India, she was surrounded by media, fans and lined up with interviews. She received several awards, took part in campaigns and promotions for social causes and also joined NGOs. In the same year, she was also India’s top trending personality on Google search.

Manushi traveled the whole world with the Miss World team and continental winners. She started a project Beauty with a Purpose and met high profile people such as Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice-President of India, and Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs to discuss the project.

Speaking about her Bollywood dreams, Manushi would have never thought of being a part of Yash Raj Films. The film production giant is known for launching many prominent faces in the industry including Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor among others. Now, it’s Manushi Chhillar who joined the coveted list of the stars who found their first entry in Bollywood through YRF. Miss World 2017 will make her acting debut in the 2020 historical period drama film Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty, and the Princess of Kannauj, Samyukta.

Manushi gave several auditions and trails, and now here she is in the lead alongside Akshay Kumar. She will be seen playing the role of Sanyukta, wife of the king. In one of her interviews, Chhillar elaborated her role stating, “It is a huge responsibility to play princess Samyukta. She was a powerful personality and stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history, and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible.”

The love story of Prithviraj and Sanykta is considered one of the most celebrated romantic sagas from Indian history.

We wish Manushi Chhillar a very Happy Birthday and good luck for her debut project!