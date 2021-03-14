Happy Birthday, Aamir Khan: Bollywood celebrities are wishing the Aamir Khan as he turns 56 today, March 14. The recent one to wish him was his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo penned down an extra sweet note for her ‘Lal’ by sharing an unseen picture of Aamir from their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Dressed as a Sikh man in grey kurta and peach turban, Aamir Khan looks amazing while seated on a chair and smiling. Along with the candid picture of the birthday boy, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Happy birthday my Lal…❤️❤️ There will never be another like you…🎈🎈 Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film ❤️ @_aamirkhan”. Also Read - Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Do You Know These Rare And Lesser Known Facts About Mr Perfectionist?

Check Kareena’s birthday post for Aamir here:

Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump. Portions of the film have already been shot in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. A month ago, Aamir went to Turkey to do a recce for shooting locales. The makers had earlier dropped the first look of Aamir as a Sikh man. The film also features Mona Singh and Salman Khan in a cameo. It is directed by Advait Chandan with production by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which itself based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.