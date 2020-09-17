Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. While many politicians and celebrities are wishing the Prime Minister, actor Kangana Ranaut who is all over social media, wished the Prime Minister in a short video. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Talks About Sunny Leone, Soft Porn, Urmila Matondkar, And Fake Feminists in One Tweet

Kangana is currently in her hometown Himachal Pradesh and can be heard saying, "I have never had the opportunity to speak to you, since we have always met for photo-ops. You are being treated so unfairly, no one would ever but you know that is just propaganda. What the common Indian feels for you, I don't think so much respect, love has been ever showered on a PM before. So I just want to say that those crores of Indians, who are not on social media, who may not be able to reach out to you, they are all praying for your long life and we are all very fortunate to have you as our PM".

Watch Kangana Ranaut’s video here:

PM Modi, as per reports, has no specific plans for elaborate celebrations. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned an elaborate week-long initiative, which the party calls ‘Seva Saptah’. During this week-long celebration from September 14 to 20, the party’s national President and various other members of the BJP have been engaged in celebrating PM Modi’s birthday in unique ways.

In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, BJP workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple, following which it was distributed among the people. In Kerala, its state President K Surendran took part in a cleanliness drive in Kozhikode amid the state’s rising political heat over police brutality whose visuals have gone viral, and the gold smuggling case.