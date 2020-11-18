Nayanthara is one of the finest actors in the industry, and there are many reasons why! From Malayalam to Tamil and Telugu, she is known for her versatility. Along with acting, she is also a really good model, and she endorses many famous products and brands. She made her debut with the Malayalam movie Manassinakkare in 2003 when she was in college. Also Read - South Actor Trisha Krishnan to Marry Nayanthara’s Ex-boyfriend Simbu? Read Deets

Talking about Nayanthara, let us tell you some unknown facts about this gorgeous lady:

-Nayanthara's house name is Diana Mariam Kurian

-Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram

-Nayanthara made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya (2005) and Telugu with Lakshmi (2006)

-Before acting, Nayanthara wanted to be a CA, but the actor gave up her dream of doing so for films

-Nayanthara pursued English Literature from Marthoma College

-Nayanthara’s boyfriend is director Vignesh Shivan

-Nayanthara has dated Prabhu Deva. She even had Prabhu’s name tattooed on her forearm which she later got changed to Positivity

-Nayanthara was originally born into a Christian family. She was raised as a Syrian Christian. In 2011, she embraced Hinduism at an Arya Samaj Temple

-Nayanthara was last seen in Mookuthi Amman. She was also seen in the beauty campaign of Kay by Katrina

-Nayanthara will be seen next in Netrikann and Annaatthe which is slated to release in 2021

Happy Birthday, Nayanthara!