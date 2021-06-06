Mumbai: It is singer Neha Kakkar’s birthday and on this day her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh decided to ‘bring a smile’ on her face by revealing what she means to him. Rohanpreet took to social media sharing a super adorable picture with Neha and penned a heartfelt note. Also Read - ‘Itna Zyada Pyaar’! Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her Million Dollars Birthday Gifts By Hubby Rohanpreet Singh

In the note, Rohanpreet addressed Neha as his ' love and queen' and mentioned that he feels blessed whenever Neha is around him. Expressing his love, he also wrote that he will continue to care for Neha always. "Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar 👸🏻❤️ Today Is Your Birthday 🎂 Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. I'm Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love. 🎂❤️ I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!!!👸🏻❤️ God Bless You Nehu My Queen❤️❤️❤️❤️ (I wanted to say that as I have always cared for you, I'll continue to care more for you in the coming days too. I find you very cute in every possible way. I promise to make you happy, always.), he wrote.

Fans were quick to shower love and send wishes to Neha. The comment section of Rohanpreet’s post is filled with red heart emojis.

Apart from this, Rohanpreet also took to Instagram stories sharing a glimpse of Neha’s midnight birthday celebration. He posted a picture of a mouthwatering cake and dropped ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘I love you’ sticker with it.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year. The couple has sung several songs together including Khad Tainu Main Dassa, Nehu Da Vyah and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Wishing Neha Kakkar, a very happy birthday!