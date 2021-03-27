Happy Birthday, Ram Charan: The south sensation has turned a year older today, March 27. He is one of the bankable actors in the Tollywood industry. Ram charan, known as already has an enviable fan base. On his 36th birthday, here are a few interesting facts about Ram Charan that many may not be aware of. Also Read - Ram Charan's Mind-blowing Look From SS Rajamouli's RRR is Carbon Copy of Lord Ram - Your Thoughts?

Rare And Lesser Known Facts About Ram Charan

-Ram Charan is titled the Mega Power Star of the South movie industry. The title is a combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi (his father) and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan (his uncle). Also Read - Sita or Beena Tripathi? Netizens Compare Alia Bhatt's Look From RRR to Rasika Dugal's From Mirzapur

-Ram Charan did an acting course at Mumbai’s Kishore Namit Kapoor’s acting school. The same acting school where Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra attended. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant as Sita in Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer RRR - First Look

-The acting was not his first love. He is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist

-Ram Charan has a Polo Riding Club in Hyderabad. He also owns a polo team

-Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati studied together in Chennai till 9th standard in the same school

-Ram Charan is the grandson of a freedom fighter Allu Rama Lingaiah. He was even arrested by the British during the Quit India Moment

-Ram Charan performed his own stunts for the film Dhruva

-Ram Charan turned producer for father Chiranjeevi’s comeback film

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in RRR. A fresh poster was released on Friday and depicts Ram Charan’s fierce look and shows Charan’s Alluri Seetharama Raju character with his bow and arrow. In the poster, the actor can be seen aiming at the sky dressed in a saffron dhoti. While sharing the poster, he mentioned that it is a privilege for him to play the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju, a Telugu freedom fighter. “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju (sic)”, he wrote.