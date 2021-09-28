Ranbir Kapoor turns 39: Ranbir Kapoor, who is one of the most bankable stars, have turned a year old on Tuesday, September 28. He has time and again engaged audiences in his work due to his striking screen presence, stellar performances, and impeccable acting chops. In a career spanning over 14 years, from being a chocolate boy in Saawariya to essaying imperfect in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has carved his niche as an actor with his diverse character choices.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur For His 39th Birthday, Not to Hunt Wedding Venue

He made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007 and since then he has given his fans an expansive range of performances. From lover boy to a man ruined in love, from a dream chaser to one suffocated under the burdens of society, Ranbir has played all his characters with excellence. As he turns a year older, here is a look at some popular films that bear testimony to his talent. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj To Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, When YRF's Upcoming Movies Will Be Released? Check Here

Wake Up Sid in 2009 was a cult film in its own right, this coming-of-age drama featured Ranbir in the role of an entitled, spoiled rich brat who finds his own feet and deals with adulting. This movie is literally about him “waking up” and taking control of his life. It made a solid impact with its relatable plot and effective presentation. Also Read - Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd Birthday; Soni Razdan, Shaheen Join Virtually- See Photos

In 2009’s Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of Harpreet Singh Bedi. Though this comedy-drama didn’t work commercially, it sure did establish Ranbir’s versatility as an actor. He was outstanding as he portrayed a dogged salesman who runs a covert computer assembly and service company within a bigger one. Penned by Jaideep Sahni and helmed by Shimit Amit, it remains one of Ranbir’s most memorable performances and brought him praise for his earnest acting.

In 2010’s Raajneeti, Ranbir spiced his career by doing a political drama focused on the life of a specific family, Raajneeti, which was an absolutely performance-driven film. Even in a cast filled with some amazing actors, Ranbir managed to stand out by putting in a restrained performance that was a far cry from the cute, romantic characters that he had earlier played. The multi-starrer was directed by Prakash Jha and also starred Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, and Arjun Rampal.

In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor won hearts with Rockstar. This was his first collaboration with Imitiaz Ali. Ranbir breathed life into the complicated character of Jordan who was an aspiring rockstar. The lovestruck musician falls in love and experiences heartbreak which brings him the pain that he was told is required to sing soulful songs that seem to emanate straight from the heart.

In 2012’s Barfi! Ranbir was most lauded and loved for his character. He was a deaf and mute boy in Darjeeling, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’cruz. Gorgeously shot by Ravi Varman under the direction of Anurag Basu, the movie despite allegations of plagiarism continues to shine because of its leading man. Nailing the most challenging role in his career, Ranbir outdid himself as a man who refuses to be limited by his disabilities and takes the audience on an emotional joy ride.

2015’s Tamasha by Imitiaz had Ranbir Kapoor. The film also featured Deepika Padukone. Ranbir’s character in it was helpful for many people who were trying to find themselves in the bust robotic lives. Referred to as a masterpiece by many of the actor’s and director’s fans. Much like Ved, the character played by Ranbir in the film, people were so inspired by the movie that some even decided to quit their jobs and follow their passion. Though the movie got mixed reviews from critics, they widely praised the performances of lead actors but criticized the unsatisfactory togetherness of the plot.

Speaking about 2018’s Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor outshined. The actor bounced back with a career-defining performance in Raj Kumar Hirani’s film. This was Ranbir’s first biopic and though it was another challenging role for him, his enthralling performance smashed box- office records. It revolved around difficult chapters of Dutt’s life and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. From getting the mannerism of Dutt to transforming physically to suit his role, Ranbir did a splendid job in playing the troubled star. Sanju got an amazing response and Ranbir even bagged the Filmfare award of the Best Actor for the film.

The list continued with Ranbir Kapoor’s several more hits such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Fans are all excited to see him in Karan Malhotra’s directorial Shamshera, which is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial venture opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Brahmastra which features Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.