Happy Birthday, Rani Mukerji: Bollywood's most talented actor Rani Mukerji has turned 43 today, Sunday, March 21, 2021. On this special day, we will be sharing a few of Rani and her husband and filmmaker Aditya Chopra's secrets. The Bunty Aur Babli actor once revealed that she fights with Aditya a lot of times and the reason behind it is their daughter Adira. Rani had revealed that her and Yash Raj Films' head honcho's parenting techniques are different which welcomes conflicts. The Mardaani actor married the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi director in 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Adira, in 2015.

Talking about her relationship with Aditya, Rani Mukerji said: "My husband is even more punctual than me. He just wants to be there so early and I keep asking him that why are we being so early, he's like, 'no no we'll do everything aaram se so that there's no stress'. When we are abroad, when we go to watch a film, he wants to go and watch every trailer so that starts like 20 minutes before the actual movie time. So what he likes to do is, he likes to go at least half an hour before the actual movie starts and then he likes to go to the theatre and see the lights go off. It's like an event. So at times when I'm shopping, I get like 'okay you go ahead, I'll join', he says 'no, we have to go together'! … 'No I'm just finishing my last bit, go you buy the popcorn and I'll be there, he's like no, you have to come with me and choose your popcorn and choose your stuff, otherwise I'm not buying it'. "

During an interview, Rani had once revealed the reason why she fell in love with Aditya Chopra. She loved that fact that Chopra loves being a private person in an industry like entertainment. "The reason why I fell in love with my husband was because he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I really respected. It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity as you know the inside out of everything. So, Adi was one of those rare people who I really respected, who I still respect, because of his ethos, work pattern, and the way he is. Because I am private myself, it makes us a really good couple because we are very happy going nowhere."

Having a daughter comes with some responsibilities as well. Rani mentioned in an interview that how she handles Adira: “I’m constantly telling Adira she is the bravest and the strongest, that there is nobody more powerful than her and that she has more muscles than papa. And I’m inculcating that in her brain from now only because I don’t want anybody in this world to ever tell her that she is not powerful, that she is not strong enough,” she said.