Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Revisiting the iconic dialogues that defined his Bollywood journey

From Bittoo Sharma to Khilji and Rocky Randhawa, Ranveer Singh has delivered dialogues that have become a part of pop culture. On his birthday, here's revisiting the iconic lines that continue to define his unforgettable characters.

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Ranveer Singh

As Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday today, here’s a look back at some of his most memorable dialogues that continue to resonate with fans long after the credits roll. Whether he’s making us laugh with his infectious energy, inspiring us with his passion, sending chills down our spines as a menacing villain, or leaving theatres erupting in applause with his larger-than-life performances, Ranveer Singh has given Hindi cinema some of its most unforgettable dialogues. His magnetic screen presence, effortless dialogue delivery, and remarkable ability to disappear into every character have made many of his lines iconic.

1. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) – The Debut That Announced a Star

Ranveer’s debut as Bittoo Sharma instantly won over audiences with its charm, humour, and raw energy. His dialogues became instantly quotable, reflecting the lovable Delhi boy he portrayed.

“Le, bread pakore ki kasam!”

“Main tujhe bahut bahut bahut love karoonga aur tujhse dher saara love loonga… bol degi love?”

2 . Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) – Fearless, Romantic, and Full of Swagger

As Ram, Ranveer blended romance with fearless confidence, giving audiences one of his most memorable mass dialogues.

“Hero banne ke liye jigar ki zaroorat padti hai… aur jab jigar ho toh bhaari bandook ka kya kaam?”

3. Lootera (2013) – Quiet Words, Powerful Emotions

One of Ranveer’s most emotionally layered performances, Lootera showcased his ability to say so much with restraint and vulnerability.

“Meri zindagi mein sab ne mera istemaal kiya… pyaar sirf tumne kiya.”

4. Bajirao Mastani (2015) – The Warrior’s Pride

As the legendary Peshwa, Ranveer delivered every line with conviction, power, and royal authority.

“Bajirao ki raftaar hi Bajirao ki pehchaan hai.”

5. Padmaavat (2018) – A Villain for the Ages

Ranveer’s Alauddin Khilji remains one of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable antagonists, with every dialogue carrying unmatched intensity.

“Khiljiyon ne aaj tak kabhi haar kabool nahi ki… Suraj doobne se pehle bhej do sipahi… naap lete hain in Rajputon ki aukaat.”

6. Simmba (2018) – The Mass Entertainer

As Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao, Ranveer delivered whistle-worthy dialogues that perfectly matched the film’s larger-than-life energy.

“Joh deto traas, tyancha mi gheto class.”

7. 83 (2021) – A Dialogue That Stirred Every Indian

Transforming into Kapil Dev, Ranveer delivered patriotic moments with authenticity and emotion, making audiences relive one of India’s greatest sporting triumphs.

“Jab hum yeh uniform pehenkar ground mein utarte hain, toh hamara ek hi maqsad hota hai — jaan lagake desh ke liye khelna.”

8. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) – Style, Humour, and Confidence

Rocky Randhawa’s flamboyant personality made him instantly lovable, and his dialogues perfectly reflected his unapologetic confidence.

“Taad lo jitna taadna hai… dekhne ki cheez hoon, badi mehnat se banayi hai… all natural, no steroids.”

9. Dhurandhar – The Rise of Hamza

With a jaw-dropping transformation and thunderous dialogue delivery, Dhurandhar saw Ranveer create one of the most celebrated action heroes in recent times. Hamza’s dialogues became instant crowd favourites, adding to the film’s blockbuster legacy.

“Ghayal hoon isliye Ghatak hoon.”

“Ye naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar me ghusega bhi aur marega bhi.”

10. Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Hamza Returns Stronger Than Ever

Taking the franchise to greater heights, Ranveer elevated Hamza with even more powerful screen presence and impactful dialogues that resonated with audiences.

“Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil Hindustan tey karega.”

“Agar tumlogo ke patake khatam hogaye ho toh me dhamaka shuru karu.”