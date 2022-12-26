Happy Birthday, Salman Khan: 8 Interesting Facts About Bhaijaan

On Salman Khan's 57th birthday, a look at his interesting facts will make you fall in love with him again

Salman Khan’s Interesting Facts: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Salman Khan is undoubtedly the most celebrated star in Bollywood at present. All his films in the past couple of years broke box office records and it makes him one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. People know Salman Khan for his acting, films, action, controversies and generosity. But there are some interesting facts about which rarely people know. On Salman Khan’s birthday, December 27, we have curated a list of the actor’s facts that will make you fall in love with him, again!

We bring to you EIGHT interesting and unknown facts about Salman Khan:

His Real Name: Yes, Salman Khan is not his real name. The actor’s original name is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan. Interesting beginnings: Most people know that Salman Khan started his career with films but the fact is that Salman started his career as a model before entering the film industry His First Role: However, Salman Khan first played the lead role in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ which gave him the giant leap to stardom. But Salman Khan started his film career in 1988 with ‘Biwi Ho Toh Aisi’ as Farooq Sheikh’s younger brother, A Champion: How is Salman Khan fit even today?? Apart from exercise, he used to be a swimming champion in school. He had represented India at various International events. Family Business: Salman Khan did not want to become an actor. He wanted to follow his dad’s profession and become a writer. He has scripted ‘Baaghi: A Rebel For Love’, ‘Veer’ and ‘Chandramukhi’, but unfortunately, all these films failed at the box office. Health Problems: However, Salman Khan takes care about his fitness and health but very few know that Salman Khan suffers from a facial nerve disorder ‘trigeminal neuralgia’ which is commonly known as suicidal disease. First Choice: Salman was the first choice for the role that Shahrukh Khan played in ‘Baazigar’. Playback Singing: Salman Khan debuted as a playback singer in a song from the film ‘Hello Brother’.

India.com wishes Salman Khan, a happy birthday!