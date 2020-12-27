On Salman Khan‘s 55th birthday, director and actor Remo D’Souza took to Instagram to wish the megastar with an emotional and thankful message. He wrote, “Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan sir. Love you and a big THANK YOU :)))))#heartofgold #angel”. Along with the message, Remo shared a picture of him and Salman from the sets of Race 3. Also Read - Salman Khan Cuts His Birthday Cake at Panvel Farmhouse, Says 'in no Mood to Celebrate'

A few days ago, when Remo was admitted to a hospital after suffering from a heart attack, it was Khan who supported Lizelle till the end. The TOI has reported that a source close to Remo and his wife Lizelle thank Salman for everything because the first call Lizelle made while going to the hospital was the superstar. "The first call that Lizelle made upon reaching the hospital was to Salman. Salman was on another call but he called back in 5 minutes. Lizelle was breaking down as the doctor who had by then attended to Remo had told her that it was a major heart attack", the source told.

The source further revealed that Salman was in touch with Lizelle and calm her until the surgery was successfully completed. "In a jiffy, Salman personally was in touch with the team of doctors who were controlling Remo's vital parameters and telling them that they have to get Remo out of this. Throughout the surgery, he kept making calls to whomsoever it was required in the hospital and he stopped only after Remo was wheeled out from the Operation Theatre. An angioplasty was done and not an angiography as reported earlier. Lizelle had been given two choices: Either an angioplasty or a. Injection that can dissolve the blockage. The doctor told her if it was someone from his kith and kin he would have opted for angioplasty", the source further added.

Salman Khan’s entry into the picture flayed Lizelle’s fears completely. Lizelle said in an interview, “Everyone knows that Salman is a man with a golden heart”.

On Christmas, Lizelle, in an Instagram post, had thanked Salman for his support. She’d written, “I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there …..”

Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza share a great bond after they worked together for Race 3.