Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: The controversies, legal battles and comeback moments that shaped journey of Bollywood’s Munna Bhai

On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, here's a look back at the defining moments that transformed him from a controversial star into one of Hindi cinema's most resilient and celebrated actors.

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The struggles, controversies and triumphs of Sanjay Dutt (PC: Pinterest)

Very few actors in Indian cinema have lived a life as dramatic as the characters they have portrayed on screen. Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt‘s journey has been filled with unforgettable highs and painful lows that have shaped both the man and the superstar audiences know today. As the actor turns 67 on July 29, 2026, his story remains one of resilience, courage and constant reinvention. From overcoming deeply personal struggles to delivering some of Bollywood’s most memorable performances, Sanjay Dutt continues to stand as an icon whose life has inspired countless fans beyond the silver screen.

Sanjay Dutt- From star kid to Bollywood hero

Born on July 29, 1959, Sanjay Balraj Dutt was destined to grow up around cinema. He is the son of legendary actors late Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, two of the most respected names in Indian film history. Expectations were naturally high when he made his acting debut with Rocky in 1981.

However, life dealt him a heartbreaking blow even before his career could truly begin. Just days before Rocky hit theatres, Nargis passed away after battling pancreatic cancer. Losing his mother at such a young age left a deep emotional impact that changed the course of his life.

Drug addiction that nearly ended Sanjay Dutt’s career

Following his mother’s death, Sanjay Dutt slipped into severe drug addiction. What started as a difficult phase soon became a life-threatening battle that affected both his health and career. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Sunil Dutt sent his son to a rehabilitation centre in Jackson, Mississippi. Months of treatment and determination helped Sanjay return stronger. His performances in cult films like Naam and Sadak proved that he had successfully rebuilt his life and career after overcoming addiction.

The legal battle of Sanjay Dutt that dominated headlines

In 1993, Sanjay Dutt’s life changed once again when he was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and the Arms Act. Authorities recovered an illegal AK-56 rifle and hand grenades that were part of a weapons consignment linked to the 1993 Bombay blasts. The actor maintained that he had obtained the weapon only to protect his family during the communal riots in Mumbai.

Although he was later cleared of terrorism-related charges, he was convicted under the Arms Act for illegal possession of weapons. The case continued for more than two decades, leading to several prison terms at Arthur Road Jail and Yerwada Central Jail. In February 2016, Sanjay Dutt completed his sentence and walked out of prison, marking the end of one of Bollywood’s longest legal battles.

The new identity of Sanjay Dutt

Even while dealing with intense court proceedings, Sanjay Dutt continuously delivered memorable performances that defined his cinematic legacy. The turning point of 1993 did not just mark the beginning of his legal nightmares; it also fundamentally transformed his on-screen identity when he starred as the menacing anti-hero Ballu in Subhash Ghai’s blockbuster Khalnayak.

This definitive persona as the “Bad Boy of Bollywood” was kept alive and nurtured through the late 1990s and early 2000s with gritty roles in films like Daud and Jung. “Amidst this streak of anti-hero roles, his performance as Raghu in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vaastav: The Reality (1999) earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and established him as one of the industry’s finest performers, cementing the legacy of the actor affectionately known since childhood as “Baba or Sanju Baba.”

He later elevated this archetype into highly stylish and charismatic avatars with acclaimed ensemble thrillers like Kaante, Plan and Musafir. His effortless screen presence, rugged personality and unique style of handling cigarettes and cigars on screen became iconic among fans, with many admiring and recreating his signature swag. These performances further established Sanjay Dutt as one of Bollywood’s most stylish action stars.

The game changer for Sanjay Dutt

His biggest career turnaround arrived in 2003 with Rajkumar Hirani‘s all time classic Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., in which he also shared the screen space with his beloved father, Sunil Dutt. The lovable gangster with a golden heart instantly became a fan favourite. The sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, further strengthened his popularity while introducing the phrase “Jaadu Ki Jhappi” into popular culture. These films brilliantly subverted his established rogue persona, transforming Sanjay Dutt’s image from Bollywood’s controversial star into one of its most universally loved actors.

Sanjay Dutt’s battle with cancer

Another major challenge came in 2020 when Sanjay Dutt announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. The news shocked fans and the film industry alike. Despite undergoing intensive treatment, he remained optimistic throughout the process. Within months, he shared the happy news that he had successfully defeated cancer and resumed work. His recovery became yet another example of his fighting spirit.

Sanjay Dutt’s family, relationships and finding stability

Sanjay Dutt’s personal life has seen its share of emotional highs and heartbreaking lows. He married actress Richa Sharma in 1987, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Trishala. However, tragedy struck when Richa passed away due to a brain tumour in 1996. He later married model Rhea Pillai, but the relationship ended in divorce.

In 2008, Sanjay found lasting happiness with Maanayata Dutt. The couple is now parents to twins, Shahraan and Iqra. Throughout his battles with addiction, legal troubles, prison life and cancer, his family has remained his biggest source of strength, standing by him during some of the most challenging phases of his life.

Reinventing himself with powerful performances

After returning from prison, Sanjay Dutt embraced a fresh phase in his career by taking on impactful supporting and negative roles. His portrayal of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 won appreciation from audiences across the country. The actor has continued to stay busy with large-scale commercial entertainers and multi-starrer projects since then.

He has also impressed audiences with blockbuster films like Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge in which he played the role of fearless cop SSP Chaudhary Aslam which has now become memorable for his fans, while expanding his reach in South Indian cinema with Leo, Double iSmart and his recent one KD: The Devil. These projects underline his ability to adapt to changing trends while maintaining his powerful screen presence. He was last seen in Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh‘s Raja Shivaji, which is currently streaming on Netflix and a political drama titled Aakhri Sawal.

Why Sanjay Dutt’s journey continues to inspire millions?

Sanjay Dutt’s life has never been free from challenges. Personal loss, addiction, legal controversies, prison life and a battle against cancer could have easily ended his career. Instead, he chose to face every obstacle with determination and returned stronger each time and that resilience has become his biggest achievement.

Today, Sanjay Dutt is remembered not only for blockbuster films, but also for proving that setbacks do not define a person’s future. As he celebrates his 67th birthday, his extraordinary journey remains a powerful reminder that perseverance, courage and self-belief can help overcome even life’s toughest battles.