Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood has turned a year older today. He is the man who dared to dream big. When SRK made his debut with Dil Aashna Hai, who would have thought that he is going to rule Bollywood one day? The man who we fondly call Rahul or Raj gave us many love stories to swear by. Who can forget the scene when he professed his love to Kajol in Sarson ke khet or when he said, Pyaar Dosti he in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He proved that nobody romances like him on the silver screen.

Shah Rukh Khan never shied away from experimenting. He had taken up those roles at the initial stage of his career which if went wrong would have proved to be career-ending for him.

5 TIMES SRK PROVED THAT HE IS AN ASSET TO INDIAN CINEMA

1. Darr

The negative role which he played when he just started his career in Bollywood, established him as an actor. It was not an easy decision to play an anti-hero during the time when heroes were worshipped. His devilish laugh and the way he said, I love you K K Kiran….with madness made everybody believe that a star has arrived in the industry.

2. Swadesh

SRK shed his star aura for his role. The movie narrated the story of a NASA scientist who came to India and decided to fulfil his duties towards the country. The scene where he said, “Mein nahi manta ke hamara desh duniya ka sabse maahan desh hai, par ha hum mein kabiliyat he ise maahan banane ki”, it was hard to believe that he is the same guy who romanced gorgeous ladies in his last few films. He gave life to the character of Mohan Bhargav.

3. Chak De! India

Har team mein sirf ek gunda hota hai or iss team ka gunda mein hu.” The cinema halls heard many whistles and claps when coach Kabir Khan said this to one of the players of the Indian Women’s Hockey team. SRK, whose dreamy eyes can make any girl go week in knees, weaved the dream of watching female players lifting the trophy. Who can forget tears in Kabir’s eyes when India won the match.

4. My Name is Khan

My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist! Shah Rukh lit up the silver screen with this hard-hitting dialogue. He beautifully played the role of Rizman, a man with Asperger’s syndrome, who could repair everything but couldn’t save his son. He wanted to meet the President of America just to tell him that he might be a follower of Islam but this doesn’t make him a terrorist. SRK’s powerful acting with Noore-e-Khuda as background score still gives goosebumps.

5. Dear Zindagi

Sometimes we all need a therapist like Jug to make us understand life. Shah Rukh played a supporting role in this Alia Bhatt starrer film but it was hard to take eyes off him. “Hum Kitni Qursiyan Dekhte Hain Koyi Ek Lene Se Pehle… Phir Apna Life Partner Choose Karne Se Pehle Options Dekhne Main Kya Problem Hai.” SRK’s dialogue was the classy reply to the society that still decides a girl’s character depending on the number of guys she has dated. Just like Kiara in the film, many girls took away a ray of positivity from the movie.

Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan!