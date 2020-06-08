Bollywood’s iconic diva Shilpa Shetty turned 45 on Monday. She is one of the fittest and hottest actors in the industry. From her Sunday binge videos to TikTok posts, everything goes viral in minutes. On her special day, fans have flooded social media to wish the Dhadkan actor with images, GIFs and greetings. Bollywood celebrities also took to their respective handles to wish the Baazigar actor. Also Read - ‘Queen of My Life And Heart’: Raj Kundra’s Romantic Birthday Wish For His Darling Wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Sharing the beautiful video on Twitter, Sophie Choudry posted, “Whenever I think of u, 2 things come to mind..that killer kamar (and thumka& ur gorgeous infectious laugh!! May you continue to spread the mantras of happiness, fitness & good curves wherever you go! Happy bday @TheShilpaShetty .. tons of love #HappyBirthdayShilpaShetty” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Lauds Sonu Sood: “The Example You've Set Speaks Volumes of The Kind of Person You Are”



Dabboo Ratnani shared Shilpa’s hot pictures and wrote, “Glamour Never Takes A Day Off … Happy Birthday Shilpa @TheShilpaShetty #25yearsofdabbooratnani #shilpashetty Styling @anasingh

MakeUp Anil C Hair Tara Chauhan #ImageRetouching & Location @Dabboo #HappyBirthdayShilpaShetty #dabbooratnani #dabbooarchives”



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram story to wish Shilpa:



Manish Malhotra wished Shilpa Shetty and wrote, “My dearest @theshilpashetty happy birthday .. we have known each other since 1993 and done a lot of work together and on the course of our journey in the world of movies we become close friends to ♥️you have remained the wonderful and positive girl that you have always been and inspiringly fit 😊 ♥️#lotsoflove #shilpashetty #love”.

Wishing you loads of love, happiness & good health @TheShilpaShetty 🤗♥️

Have a wonderful year ahead! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 8, 2020



Happy Birthday, Shilpa Shetty!