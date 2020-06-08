Actor Sonam Kapoor who is soon turning 34, landed Mumbai on Monday to celebrate her birthday with her family. She is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actors. Apart from her amazing acting skills, Sonam Kapoor is also very vocal about her views and is often seen speaking her mind out. Sometimes it’s just unfiltered views about other celebrities. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Gets Early Birthday Present From 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja- Check it Out

Here are 5 statements by Sonam Kapoor:

Indian men don’t understand fashion unless they are gay

Sonam Kapoor forgot to filter her mean statements. We all agree that she is blunt AF. According to her, Indian men don’t understand fashion sense unless they are gay. She said in an interview when she was asked about the understanding of fashion sense. After this, she faced intense backlash.

When Sonam Kapoor called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘aunty’

The actor actually addressed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as “An aunty”. Is it because she is from another generation? Later, Sonam clarified, “Ash has worked with my dad, so I have to call her Aunty na?”

Ranbir Kapoor is a mama’s boy

In an interview, once a reporter asked Sonam Kapoor to express her opinion about Ranbir Kapoor’s charm in the industry to which she replied, “Are girls drooling over him (Ranbir Kapoor)? He isn’t sexy at all. Ranbir is a mama’s boy; his mother cuts his toenails for him!”

When Sonam Said Don’t Wear Those Tight Clothes to Parineeti Chopra

On Koffee With Karan, when Sonam Kapoor was asked about Parineeti Chopra’s fashion sense. She said, “Don’t wear those tight clothes.”

When Sonam said Deepika Padukone Doesn’t Have Her Own Style

On Koffee With Karan, Sonam Kapoor appeared with Anil Kapoor and made a series of silly remarks against Deepika Padukone. When KJo asked her if she had any fashion advice for Deepika, she said, “Deepika doesn’t have her own style. She is not a clotheshorse. But she has upped her style now, thanks to Anaita Shroff Adajania.”

While on the work front, Sonam was last seen on screen in The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

