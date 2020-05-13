Bollywood’s hot and sexy actor Sunny Leone aka Karanjit Kaur Vohra turns 39 on May 13. The diva, who recently shifted to the US with her kids and husband amid the lockdown, has no such plans for her birthday bash. She will be spending time with her family as it is better to stay inside than to roam out at this point of time. Also Read - Sunny Leone Moves Out of India For The Safety of Her Kids Against COVID-19, Reaches LA With Family

Sunny Leone has been causing quite a stir in India ever since she entered the industry. Starting from her journey in Bigg Boss 5, getting a lead role in Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 and then appearing in item numbers where she flaunted her hot curves with sensuous moves, the diva has been making fans crazy with her hot and sizzling moves. She has been in this industry for 9 years and has entertained her fans with item songs and all of them have been a massive hit. Also Read - Guzar Jayega: Amitabh Bachchan Teams up With Over 65 Celebs Including Kapil Sharma And Sunny Leone For a Motivational Song Amid The Pandemic

On her birthday, let us have a look at item songs of Sunny Leone:

Baby Doll – Ragini MMS 2

Laila – Shootout At Wadala

Pink Lips – Hate Story 2

Shake That Booty

Laila Main Laila – Raees

Piya More – Baadshaho

Trippy Trippy – Bhoomi

Super Girl From China

Paani Wala Dance – Kuch Kuch Locha Hai